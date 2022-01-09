Boomer Esiason's source pranked him regarding explosive Aaron Rodgers Super Bowl snub claim 

On the New York-based radio morning show, The Morning Show with Boomer & Gio on WFAN, NFL analyst and radio personality Boomer Esiason claimed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would not play in the Super Bowl. However, it has been revealed that Rodgers' threat to boycot the Super Bowl was all a prank.

Austin Thompson 🤓 The Dork Knight @AustinWroteThat This Boomer Esiason tweet about Aaron Rodgers is gonna spark sooooo many NFL conspiracy theories if the Packers don't make the Superbowl This Boomer Esiason tweet about Aaron Rodgers is gonna spark sooooo many NFL conspiracy theories if the Packers don't make the Superbowl https://t.co/mIwJ96WIrQ

The radio personality read part of the text message on the show, saying:

“Boom, the Rodgers saga continues to get crazier and crazier. I've been told by multiple people in Aaron's direct circle that, if the Packers make the Super Bowl, he will use the week leading up to the Super Bowl to prove a major point. He will threaten the NFL by saying he won't play in the big game, or next season if they don't eliminate some of the COVID-related rules.”

The reason for the alleged boycott by Rodgers was to protest some of the NFL's COVID protocols. Rodgers specifically does not like the stipulation that pushes the testing of asymptomatic players.

rodney grim @rodneygrim Hey Boomer Esiason, Hasn't Aaron Rodgers already boycotted the Super Bowl for 14 of the last 15 years. Hey Boomer Esiason, Hasn't Aaron Rodgers already boycotted the Super Bowl for 14 of the last 15 years.

Boomer did not utter the name of his source. His morning show co-host, Greg Gianotti, asked the NFL analyst:

“Is it someone we should be trusting with their information?”

Boomer, then, replied:

“I would, yes.”

None of the information mentioned in the text message is applicable if Green Bay fails to make it to the Super Bowl. The text, as well, notes that Rodgers has issued a threat to not compete next year over the situation.

Jason Smith @howaboutafresca I really wanna get a DM/text to Boomer Esiason and tell him the Jets have a deal in place to send Zach Wilson to the Packers for Aaron Rodgers right after the season. I really wanna get a DM/text to Boomer Esiason and tell him the Jets have a deal in place to send Zach Wilson to the Packers for Aaron Rodgers right after the season.

Also, even if the Packers do not reach the Super Bowl, it could be a problem with respect to his desire to play.

Boomer Esiason’s NFL Career

Former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason

Boomer Esiason was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round (38th overall) of the 1984 NFL Draft. He started 123 games in his nine years (1984-1992) for the Bengals, and he won the NFL MVP award in 1988.

The QB threw for 28 touchdowns with 14 interceptions and 3,572 yards while leading the league in quarterback rating (97.4). He returned to the team for his final season in 1997.

After leaving Cincinnati, he went to the New York Jets in 1993 and made the Pro Bowl in his first year in New York. In his career, he made four Pro Bowls and an All-Pro, and he was the recipient of the 1995 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

