“Boy, you took it like a champ" - Drew Brees and Reggie Bush laugh about huge hit the WR took during Saints' playoff win

Reggie Bush and Drew Brees set the NFL alight all the way to the Super Bowl in 2008. But the former New Orleans Saints' offensive tandem wasn't without its share of quirks.

Since retiring, Bush has hopped aboard the broadcast express, carving a nice little niche for himself in college football coverage.

On Thursday night, in West Lafayette, Drew Brees reunited with Bush for Purdue's season opener against the visiting Penn State Nittany Lions. The pair reminisced about one particularly memorable moment from their time together in New Orleans.

Viewer discretion is advised, solely for Reggie Bush, who took a hell of a hit on that play.

Back in the 2006 postseason, Bush and Brees' New Orleans Saints entered the contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. They were No. 2 seeds in the NFC after going 10-6 in the regular season.

While the Saints nicked the contest 27-24, Bush ended up taking an almighty hit on that play in his rookie season.

“Alright Sheldon Brown, right? Great corner," Drew Brees said as he broke down the play. "(Then-Eagles defensive coordinator) Jim Johnson, they brought zone pressure but they rolled the cloud corner behind it. So I didn’t see that. Our hot answer was the wide route.”

Then, BAM! Bush was on the floor after getting leveled by Brown, clutching his stomach, writhing in pain.

“Boy, you took it like a champ, look at you,” Brees told Bush.

The Saints ended up bowing out of the postseason in the NFC Championship game that year, falling to the Chicago Bears.

Drew Brees and Reggie Bush after retirement

Reggis Bush, a one-time Super Bowl champion with Drew Brees, ended up calling time on his NFL career in 2017. He was ultimately inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame two years later.

Brees, of course, ended up having a glorious career with the franchise, ultimately retiring after the 2020 NFL season.

Drew Brees then inked a deal with NBC, appearing on their Football Night in America studio show. The network, however, didn't have too many NFL games to offer the legendary quarterback. After a year with NBC, Brees and the network decided to go their separate ways.

At the time, NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua told the Associated Press:

“The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment. This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable.”

The two teammates must have enjoyed looking back at their time together in NFL. However, the memory they shared about the infamous hit would have been a painful one for Bush.

