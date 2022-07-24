"Bra lost it" - Saints player trolls Antonio Brown over his performance at music festival

Antonio Brown was once best known for being one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. For years, he was a routine Pro Bowler and made four All-Pro teams. His downfall has been tragic, mostly because of how good he was.

He's now a free agent after blowing up in one of the final games of the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He walked off the field mid-game against the New York Jets and was later released. It seems he effectively walked off the field and onto the stage.

Brown has started a rap career, though has received mixed reviews. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who was the wide receiver's rival with the New Orleans Saints, trolled the former wideout. He tweeted:

"Smh bra lost it, this not it."

He performed at Rolling Loud Miami, one of the premier music events in the country. Their roster includes big names like Playboi Carti, Future, Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby.

A fellow New Orleans Saints player, defensive end Cameron Jordan gave his opinion on the performance:

"Idk minus the lil finger points-cat walk moves lol Antonio Brown seem like he thriving in spite of what the world wanna label him... Not too many artist perform at rolling loud let alone football players turned musicians but idk."

Some of the premier rappers performed, but Gardner-Johnson thinks Antonio Brown is out of his depth.

What's next for Antonio Brown in the NFL?

He seems to be happy rapping and making music, but his true talent lies in football. He might have some issues getting back into the NFL, but he's still a talented wide receiver at 34 years old.

There are still some good years left for him, but where will he end up? Right now, it doesn't seem like the former NFL star wideout is interested in looking at options, but there will be some teams who will reach out.

The Green Bay Packers just lost Davante Adams, so they could be in the market for a top-end wide receiver. The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver isn't quite who he used to be, but he'd probably be the best wide receiver in Green Bay. The Baltimore Ravens traded Marquise Brown this offseason and could be interested in Antonio Brown. Lamar Jackson has worked out with the former All-Pro before.

The Atlanta Falcons have lost Calvin Ridley for a year and are in desperate need of wide receiver help. If the Carolina Panthers want to help Baker Mayfield as much as possible, they could look into acquiring Antonio Brown.

With the issues and controversies surrounding Antonio Brown off the field, he will likely be available on a low-risk, short-term contract. Whether or not that's what he's looking for at the moment is a separate matter. We will see if he finds a new home in the 2022 season.

