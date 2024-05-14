Brad Holmes has massively changed the Detroit Lions's fortunes for the better ever since he became General Manager in 2021.

From a 3-13-1 record in his debut season, they almost made the playoffs in 2022-23 at 9-8; but that was nothing compared to what happened in 2023-24. They clinched their division at 12-5, won a playoff game and reached the conference title game – all for the first time since the days of the great Barry Sanders.

Holmes is not stopping there, however. Speaking to Rich Eisen on Monday, hours before star quarterback Jared Goff signed a $212-million contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, he said:

"Nobody around here is going to be complacent or resting on their laurels of 'Oh, well. We did this last year. So we're definitely going to be this.' The only thing that we expect is we expect to be better than we were the previous year. But we know that you got to earn it.

Holmes continued:

"We came up short last year, but it just fueled us to to do more this upcoming year. And the message is clear. The guys are already aware about that in the locker room, that we have to do more than we did last year in order to get to where we want to go."

Brad Holmes discusses extending Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell

As it turns out, the Jared Goff extension has not been the only major move in Brad Holmes' offseason.

Before the quarterback, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell also received four-year, nine-figure extensions of their own. In fact, the latter, who also had his fifth-year option invoked simultaneously, will become the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league when his new contract begins in 2025, surpassing the Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil.

In that same interview, Holmes said:

“We just want to do what’s right by the player... You try to do the best you can but you can’t control the future. And a lot of times, those things that are looming, they’re waiting for the first person to strike. But we really shouldn’t punish the player that we’re trying to reward because of what we can’t control.”

Watch the full segment here:

