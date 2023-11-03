It comes as no surprise to anyone that Taylor Swift was once again the topic of conversation yet again, and Bradley Chubb had to answer a question related to her.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup in Frankfurt, Germany, the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins answered questions from reporters. Not only was Travis Kelce asked about his relationship, but the Dolphins also took questions about the singer.

A reporter asked Dolphins' edge rusher Bradley Chubb what he thought of Taylor Swift's fan base. Not a typical question for an NFL player before a game!

Bradley Chubb said that he didn't want to make 'Swifties' mad but, he really couldn't care less about them (via @FinsXtra on X).

“I don’t want to say nothing about the Swifties, but we couldn’t care less about what they think."

Bradley Chubb then said that he trusted his teammates to get the job done on both sides of the ball. There has been speculation that Taylor Swift could attend the Chiefs/Dolphins game in Frankfurt on Sunday.

The singer is set to kick off the South American leg of her 'The Eras Tour' on November 9, 2023, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. So, many of her fans have assumed she would take in another game before heading back on tour.

Travis Kelce was asked about the status of relationship with Taylor Swift

The upcoming NFL games in Frankfurt, Germany, have garnered attention from around the world. While players were ready to answer questions about the upcoming matchup, they also received interesting questions.

While Bradley Chubb was asked about Taylor Swift's fans, Travis Kelce, of course, received his own questions.

One reporter went as far as to ask Kelce about the status of his relationship with the singer and whether they were in love. He replied (via Dov Kleiman on X):

“I got to see her last week. I’m gonna keep my personal relationship personal.”

While it remains to be seen if Swift will be in attendance to watch Travis Kelce, his mom, Donna, will be. She travelled with other fans on a commercial flight earlier this week. The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, at 9:30 AM EST on Sunday.