Brady Cook's fiancée Carli beams with pride as Jets QB's sister Ellie graduates from Missouri State University

Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook’s younger sister, Ellie Cook, graduated from Missouri State University this week. She posted a photo carousel on Instagram, celebrating the moment on campus.
In the caption, Ellie confirmed she earned her bachelor's degree in communication sciences and disorders, graduating a year ahead of schedule. She also revealed her plans to begin law school at the University of Missouri–Kansas City.
“Thank you Missouri State for the most memorable 3 years… Up next: UMKC Law,” she wrote. “Kansas City I’m ready for you!”
Brady Cook’s fiancée, Carli Schieferle, responded to the post, writing,
“So excited for this next phase of your life. Congrats E, so much to be proud of!!!!”
Brady Cook also commented:
“So proud of you E!! Love you the most and so excited to see your next steps.”
Cook began his college football career after a senior season at Chaminade, where he threw for over 3,000 yards.
Having redshirted in 2020 and served as a backup in 2021, Cook was named the starter at Missouri in 2022 following competition from Sam Horn and Jake Garcia.
