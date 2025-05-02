Brady Cook's fiancée Carli beams with pride as Jets QB's sister Ellie graduates from Missouri State University

Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook’s younger sister, Ellie Cook, graduated from Missouri State University this week. She posted a photo carousel on Instagram, celebrating the moment on campus.

In the caption, Ellie confirmed she earned her bachelor's degree in communication sciences and disorders, graduating a year ahead of schedule. She also revealed her plans to begin law school at the University of Missouri–Kansas City.

“Thank you Missouri State for the most memorable 3 years… Up next: UMKC Law,” she wrote. “Kansas City I’m ready for you!”

Brady Cook’s fiancée, Carli Schieferle, responded to the post, writing,

“So excited for this next phase of your life. Congrats E, so much to be proud of!!!!”

Carli congratulated Ellie after she graduated from Missouri State University on Instagram

Brady Cook also commented:

“So proud of you E!! Love you the most and so excited to see your next steps.”

Cook congratulated his sister Ellie via Instagram

Cook began his college football career after a senior season at Chaminade, where he threw for over 3,000 yards.

Having redshirted in 2020 and served as a backup in 2021, Cook was named the starter at Missouri in 2022 following competition from Sam Horn and Jake Garcia.

Jets’ new QB Brady Cook celebrates NFL deal with fiancée Carli

Brady Cook is officially headed to the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent over the weekend. The former Missouri QB celebrated with his fiancée, Carli Schieferle, who sprayed champagne in their backyard, as seen on her Instagram story.

Cook, wearing a Jets hat, briefly placed it on Schieferle’s head as cheering was heard in the background.

The couple has been together since high school and got engaged in March during a trip to Central Park. Per sources, Schieferle earned her undergraduate degree in nursing in 2022.

Cook appeared in 46 games with 39 starts at Missouri, throwing for 9,013 yards, 49 TDs, and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 20 TDs. The Jets did not select a QB in the 2025 NFL draft, but added Cook and Notre Dame safety Jordan Clark among their post-draft signings.

