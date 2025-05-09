Brady Cook’s fiancée Carli Schieferle expresses excitement as Jets rookie QB heads to New York for OTAs

New York Jets rookie quarterback Brady Cook has begun his professional journey, reporting to New York for organized team activities. As the former Missouri standout was about to leave, his fiancée, Carli Schieferle, shared a heartfelt moment via Instagram stories.
Schieferle posted a photo hugging Cook, who was smiling. The caption read:
“He’s officially off to New York! This next journey will be filled with so much joy & excitement. I just know it. I can’t wait to join you, I love you so much!!!!”
Brady Cook arrives at the Jets facility as an undrafted free agent. During his five-year tenure at Missouri, he played in 47 games, recording 9,251 passing yards, 50 TDs and 1,262 rushing yards with 21 scores.
In 2023, he posted 3,317 yards, 21 TDs, and six interceptions with a 66.1% completion rate. Last season, he tossed 11 TDs and two interceptions.
Analysts believe the 23-year-old QB could prove to be a valuable addition. ESPN’s Matt Miller spoke on the “Flight Deck Podcast” with Jets reporter Rich Cimini, calling Cook one of the most underrated pickups. Miller emphasized his skills and consistency at Missouri, saying:
“There were certainly times over the past few years when Missouri tried to replace Cook, but they just couldn’t, because he plays too well, he practices too well, and he is such a good leader.”
Cook joins the Jets with minimal turnover risk and tested athleticism.
Brady Cook gets champagne send off from fiancée Carli Schieferle in backyard celebration
Brady Cook and fiancée Carli Schieferle celebrated his undrafted free agent signing with the Jets in a backyard gathering, as seen in a short video posted on Instagram stories last month.
The couple stood on a diving board while Schieferle sprayed champagne. Cook placed a Jets hat on her head as cheers were heard off-camera. The post was captioned:
“HEADED TO NEW YORK BABY!!! LET’S GO JETS!!”
Cook was not selected in this year’s draft but signed with the Jets shortly after the event. The team used their first-round pick to select Missouri OT Armand Membou, Cook’s college teammate. Across 46 career games with 39 starts at Missouri, Cook completed 746 of 1,139 passes for 9,013 yards, 49 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
