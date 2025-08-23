  • home icon
  "Brady to Gronk": Browns fans buzz as Joe Flacco connects with rookie TE Harold Fannin for TD vs. Rams

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 23, 2025
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers (image credit: IMAGN)

Early in the Cleveland Browns final preseason game against the LA Rams on Saturday, Joe Flacco found rookie tight end Harold Fannin for a touchdown.

Fans shared their reactions to the play on X.

Some believe Flacco would be be a strong quarterback this year.

"Flacco to Fannin= Brady to Gronk," a fan said.
"Flac is back," another fan said.
"Mans been spinning it since ‘08," one fan wrote.

Others praised Fannin and Cleveland's selection of tight ends.

"Fannin is gonna b so good for us," one fan commented.
"The real TE1 of this draft class," another fan commented.
"Our TE are gonna eat with Flacco!" a fan tweeted.

There were also fans who mentioned Fannin's college team, Bowling Green.

"Bowling Green legend," another fan tweeted.
"BGSU representing ! Let's go!" one fan wrote.
"Can't believe a McKinley Bulldog just caught an NFL touchdown from future HOFer Joe Flacco,"a fan said.
How has Harold Fannin performed this offseason?

Harold Fannin was drafted by the Cleveland Browns at No. 67 in the third round in April. In the same round, they also selected quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Fannin played for the Bowling Green Falcons in college, where he made his way up the roster to become the team's top tight end.

He recorded 1,555 yards and team-leading 10 touchdowns last season. Fanning appeared in 13 games and had 177 receptions. He earned MAC player of the year and offensive player of the year honors.

Browns fans have high expectations for Fannin. The touchdown he scored in the over the Rams was his first in the NFL. It's a high point of what has been a preseason where Fannin was not used much. However, Fannin is expected to make the 53-man roster, adding another key receiver for Cleveland, and would give him a chance to prove his worth.

