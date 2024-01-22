"Brady and Gronk still clear and it isn’t close": NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce's postseason TD record

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce set an NFL record on Sunday during the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills.

In the second quarter, Mahomes hit Kelce for a 22-yard touchdown. He tied Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's record for the most playoff touchdowns between a quarterback and a receiver.

Then, to begin the second half on the first drive, Mahomes threw a three-yard touchdown to Kelce to break the record with 16 touchdowns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Mahomes and Kelce have the record, some fans still think Brady and Gronkowski are the better duo. Here are some fan reactions regarding the duo on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Several fans acknowledged Mahomes and Kelce for setting the record but felt Brady and Gronkowski were the better duo.

Also, fans pointed out Brady didn't have Gronkowski for his entire playoff career as Mahomes has had with Kelce. Further, the Patriots' tight end also dealt with injuries, forcing him to miss two playoff runs.

Regardless, Mahomes and Kelce setting a record only adds to their Hall of Fame career.

Patrick Mahomes says breaking the record is 'special'

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs focused on beating the Buffalo Bills. However, breaking Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's record was a special moment for the quarterback.

The Mahomes and Kelce connection played a big part in the Chiefs' success. Mahomes said it felt special after being told he broke the record.

"We always emphasize getting the ball to Travis, but passing anything that has Brady and Gronk in it is special," Mahomes said after the game. "Those are two of the greatest players — Tom is the greatest player — and one of the greatest tight ends of all time. Those are great postseason players.

"To be mentioned in that and passing that, you appreciate that. It speaks to Travis and his work, being able to go out there and make plays in big games. We always emphasize getting Travis the ball. He did a great job of getting himself open and then once they started putting a lot of attention on him, other guys like MVS (Marquez Valdes-Scantling) make plays."

"That's what it takes, it takes everybody. Everybody's got to make plays in order to win playoff games."

Although setting the record, Mahomes and Kelce will now focus on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.

Kansas City will again be on the road, while it opened as 3-point underdogs.