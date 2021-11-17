Man in the Arena director reveals that Tom Brady has been taking inspiration from Patriots playbook for Buccaneers' offense

Tom Brady is arguably one of the best ever quarterbacks in the NFL. Still going strong at 44 years old, Brady continues to defy logic as his level of play is still as good as it was ten years ago.

Having spent 20 years with the New England Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl titles before making the move to Tampa in 2020. In his first season with the Buccanners, Brady led the franchise to the Promised Land by winning the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady taking Patriots knowledge to Tampa

A new docuseries is coming out called Man in the Arena, and it documents each of Brady's ten Super Bowl appearances from the quarterback's point of view.

Gotham Chopra, who has worked closely with Brady for the series as the director, was on The Adam Schefter Podcast and spoke about how Brady has taken what he learned in New England and tried to implement it into Tampa's offensive plans.

“I see him literally watching some of the cuts because he's very involved," Chopra said.

"And he's like, Oh, interesting that seam route I threw to like, Jermaine Wiggins. He's like, you know, maybe OJ Howard could run like he is tinker and he's like this mad scientist. Wow. Kind of and, you know, he's ... what a body of work.

"He can look at two tight end sets with Gronk and Hernandez, he can be like, Oh, interesting. Or, you know, Mike Evans kinda reminds him of David Givens. It's just like, it's this football masterclass, that, you know, we've sort of created and I see him like, he's actively taking bits and pieces and applying it, you know, to this season," Chopra finished.

Having spent so much of his career in one place, Brady clearly picked up some little tricks from Bill Belichick, and because of the success Brady had in his time in Boston, he is trying to incorporate some of that into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It worked in his first year with the Bucs as he led them to the Super Bowl; however, this season Brady and his team have seen their fair share of hurdles. Injuries and now on the back of a two-game losing streak, it is not as rosey as it once was.

Brady is going to have to lean on everything he has learned over his decorated career to drag his team out of this slump. Up next for the Buccaneers and Brady is Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.

Edited by Windy Goodloe