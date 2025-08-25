"Brady keeping all the money for himself": NFL fans react as Jakobi Meyers requests trade out of Raiders

Jakobi Meyers surprised many NFL fans with one week to go before the start of the season. The veteran wide receiver asked to be traded from the Las Vegas Raiders after he failed to reach a new deal with the franchise before the start of his final year.

Ad

He signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the team in 2023. The market for wide receivers has completely changed since then, and he wanted to rework his agreement with the franchise due to his production in the past season. He officially asked to be moved on Monday.

NFL fans reacted to the news of Meyers asking to be traded with surprise. The Raiders are unlikely to pull the trigger on the deal due to their lack of options at wide receiver, but no new deal left Las Vegas fans unimpressed.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Brady keeping all the money for himself", said one fan.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Pay him, this season is important in establishing what we have with the weapons we have. Can’t rely on rookies, we need his veteran presence" was a second opinion.

"Brock Bowers might go for 2000 yards. The Raiders have no other targets", a third pointed out.

Ad

Dynasty Old School @Blaze_Craven Raiders are a joke

Ad

Argos of Xi @e77evidence77 WR drama, the gameplan has been laid down, and now here comes the drama.

Ad

popcrnshower @popcrnshower Let him hold out and don’t pay him. Simple. Don’t need players like that on a team that is trying to build.

Ad

Jakobi Meyers' contract average outside of top 30 at the position

The Raiders' wide receiver currently averages $11 million per year, which has him at the 32nd position. He's tied with Allen Lazard currently, but his 1,027 receiving yards in 2024 were a bigger number than what Lazard has amassed in the past two seasons combined.

Las Vegas has a young core of wide receivers, with Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton joining the team via draft along with running back Ashton Jeanty. With Brock Bowers emerging as a superstar in 2024, Meyers was supposed to lead the group as a veteran presence. This has now been thrown into question.

There's still the possibility that he stays with the team for the final year of his deal, as the Raiders badly need his production in a loaded AFC West. But the chances of him signing an extension are slim, making him a strong candidate for free agency in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.