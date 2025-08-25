"Brady keeping all the money for himself": NFL fans react as Jakobi Meyers requests trade out of Raiders

Jakobi Meyers surprised many NFL fans with one week to go before the start of the season. The veteran wide receiver asked to be traded from the Las Vegas Raiders after he failed to reach a new deal with the franchise before the start of his final year.
He signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the team in 2023. The market for wide receivers has completely changed since then, and he wanted to rework his agreement with the franchise due to his production in the past season. He officially asked to be moved on Monday.
NFL fans reacted to the news of Meyers asking to be traded with surprise. The Raiders are unlikely to pull the trigger on the deal due to their lack of options at wide receiver, but no new deal left Las Vegas fans unimpressed.
"Brady keeping all the money for himself", said one fan.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Pay him, this season is important in establishing what we have with the weapons we have. Can’t rely on rookies, we need his veteran presence" was a second opinion.
"Brock Bowers might go for 2000 yards. The Raiders have no other targets", a third pointed out.
Jakobi Meyers' contract average outside of top 30 at the position
The Raiders' wide receiver currently averages $11 million per year, which has him at the 32nd position. He's tied with Allen Lazard currently, but his 1,027 receiving yards in 2024 were a bigger number than what Lazard has amassed in the past two seasons combined.
Las Vegas has a young core of wide receivers, with Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton joining the team via draft along with running back Ashton Jeanty. With Brock Bowers emerging as a superstar in 2024, Meyers was supposed to lead the group as a veteran presence. This has now been thrown into question.
There's still the possibility that he stays with the team for the final year of his deal, as the Raiders badly need his production in a loaded AFC West. But the chances of him signing an extension are slim, making him a strong candidate for free agency in 2025.
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.