"Throw Some Ice On It" - Tom Brady pays hilarious tribute to Ben Roethlisberger's toughness

Tom Brady has paid tribute to Ben Roethlisberger following the Steelers legend announcing his retirement from the league. Brady is known for his TB12 method with a holistic approach to wellness and health that has a main focus on recovery and performance.

Brady took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Roethlisberger's career and wrote that Ben's approach to recovery was vastly different to his own and that it worked out well for the now retired quarterback.

"Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the “Throw Some Ice On It” method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls. There’s more than one way to bake a cake!," Brady wrote.

It is clear that both methods have served Brady and Roethlisberger well in their respective careers, with "Big Ben" now focusing on life after football.

Ben Roethlisberger retires a Steelers legend

Big Ben walking off the field for the last time after a playoff loss to the Chiefs

Drafted by the Steelers with the 11th pick in the 2004 NFL draft, he went 13-0 in his rookie season, winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. While also leading his team all the way to the AFC Championship game in which they ultimately lost to Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Known for his ability to extend plays and his monster deep ball during the early part of his career, Roethlisberger then developed into more of a pocket passer during the latter stages of his time in the NFL.

He won two Super Bowls during his time in Steel City and was named to six Pro Bowls during his 18-year career. In total, Pittsburgh's famed number seven played 249 regular-season games and another 23 in the postseason.

He also sits fifth all-time for passing yards with 64,088 yards and has four games in which he has thrown for 500 yards in a game and that is an NFL record.

NFL UK @NFLUK



to his perfect touchdown pass to Happy birthday to 2x Super Bowl champion, Ben Roethlisberger #FBF to his perfect touchdown pass to @ToneTime10 to win Super Bowl XLIII Happy birthday to 2x Super Bowl champion, Ben Roethlisberger 🎉#FBF to his perfect touchdown pass to @ToneTime10 to win Super Bowl XLIII 🎯 https://t.co/WK8Ht7w3BB

He retires as a Steelers great, having given the franchise and its fans nearly two decades of memories. One can imagine that the loss to the Chiefs in the playoffs is not the way the two-time passing yards leader (2014, 2018) would have wanted to bow out. But making it to another postseason is an achievement in itself after such a difficult season in which his quarterback play left a lot to be desired.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Big Ben now no longer a Steeler, attention will turn to who his successor will be. One thing is for certain, however, it is going to be rather odd not seeing Ben Roethlisberger under center anymore for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Edited by David Nyland