"Jack, cover your eyes" - Tom Brady recalls awkward father-son moment at Snopp Dogg's Super Bowl party

Tom Brady is known by many as the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL. He does it all. He plays football, has his own business, is the co-founder of the TB12 Method and is a spokesman for several companies.

While that alone is impressive, Brady juggles parenting duties and the good and bad of the territory.

Brady swapped New England for Tampa Bay and led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl since 2003. Brady led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 regular-season record, and then when they got to the Super Bowl, Brady and the Tampa Bay defense obliterated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady gives insight into the 2019 Super Bowl party

In his penultimate season in New England, Brady led the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl title, beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. To celebrate the win, Brady attended rapper Snoop Dogg's Super Bowl after-party with his teammates and family.

As one can imagine, the Super Bowl after-party is quite the event. Brady spoke to Jim Gray, the legendary sportscaster, on the latest episode of his podcast "Let's Go!" about the event. He recalled an awkward moment he had with son Jack, who was 11 years old at the time, at the party:

Brady said:

"It was midnight. It was in our hotel. So, we had this special spot on the stage. Snoop had a pole up and there was some girls. They were clothed. But, at the same time, there was a pole and my son … he had his eyes open and he was listening to music. And I said, 'Jack, cover your eyes.' He goes, 'Dad, I'm good. I'm good.'"

While Brady wasn't too worried about his son enjoying the party, he was more concerned about how his ex-girlfriend and Jack's mother, actress Bridget Moynahan, would react to the incident. Brady said:

Also Read

"It's' 2 in the morning. And we are having the time of our life and I'm like, 'Holy cow. If he tells his mother, I ain't going to see this kid for a long time.'"

Brady and Moynahan dated between 2004 and 2006 and Bridget gave birth to Jack in 2007. Brady also has two more children with his wife Gisele Bundchen, daughter Vivian and son Benjamin.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar