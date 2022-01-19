"It's an imperfect sport" - Tom Brady weighs in on controversial whistle blown during Bengals vs Raiders game

Tom Brady has given his thoughts on the contentious call made during the game between the Bengals and the Raiders in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

On a third-and-four, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took off and threw a perfect ball while near the sideline. The sideline judge then blew his whistle, which per NFL rules means the play is dead. Cincinnati scored a touchdown on the play, with many fans questioning why the play was allowed to stand. Take a look at the play below.

Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann Oh wow yeah, there definitely was a whistle there. By rule, that TD should have been dead ball.



Refs probably just didn’t want to cost the Bengals a TD because of their own actions. Rough luck for the Raiders.

Speaking on the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, gave his thoughts on the blown call and said that the league is trying to make the game as clean as possible.

"I'd put yourself on the side of that, you're Joe Burrow, you make a play, you're clearly in bounds, the ball's three quarters of the way there and someone blows the whistle and, you know, what are they going to do? Say, oh, sorry, we inadvertently blew the whistle,” Brady said.

He then added that the officials are not going to please everyone all the time and that they are doing the best they can to make it a clean game.

“It's, I think you'd have all the Bengal fans up in arms," said the Bucs No. 12. "So you're not going to satisfy everyone you know, 50 percent of the time. Everyone's going to love you, the other 50 percent, everyone's going to hate you. That's just because you got 50 percent of the people cheering for one team and 50 percent for the other. So there's no right way, I mean, when a call goes against you, everyone's pissed when it goes for you, everyone's happy and whenever it's for you, it's justified; when it goes against you, it's unjustified."

"Again, it's just, it's an imperfect sport," Brady added. "And, you know, players don't make the right decisions. coaches don't make the right decision. Sometimes the refs mess up too. But in the end, I think with the use of technology they're trying to get it right as much as possible, which is all you can really ask for in a sport that's imperfect, they're trying to make it, you know, as clean as possible."

Tom Brady gearing up for epic Rams clash

Brady and the Bucs put Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to the sword, while Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams torched the Arizona Cardinals to set up an enticing clash with Tampa Bay.

On Sunday, Brady and the Buccaneers got out to a 31-0 lead heading into the last quarter. The future Hall of Famer was in his best form, completing 29 of his 37 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns to sweep aside the NFC East team.

Brady is on the hunt for his incredible eighth Super Bowl crown and will need all of his experience to get the job done this season. One thing we have learned is that you can never write Tom Brady off, especially when the odds are not stacked in his favor.

