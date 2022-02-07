“I’m not the starter if we lose that game” - Tom Brady believes without 'Tuck Rule' he might not have had HOF career 

Recently retired quarterback Tom Brady said that had one moment turned out differently, he would not have had a Hall of Fame career. The moment in question is the Divisional Round matchup between the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots during the 2001 season. This game became known as the “Tuck Rule” game.

In ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary titled Tuck Rule, the former quarterback said if the result of the "Tuck Rule" game was the opposite, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would not have made him the starter the following season.

"I'm probably the backup QB going into 2002," Brady said in the film. "I'm not the starter if we lose that game."

With under two minutes left in the game on a snowy night in Foxborough, Brady and the Patriots offense moved into the Raiders side of the field. Down by a score of 13-10, the quarterback was blitzed by Oakland cornerback Charles Woodson, who hit him and knocked the ball free.

Although the Patriots quarterback’s right arm was moving back towards his body with the ball, officials initially ruled it a fumble. But after looking at the play, the call was overturned and New England kept the ball.

Walt Coleman, the lead referee, said the play was an incomplete forward-pass and gave the football back to New England. Coleman stated that the ball was moving forward at the time at which it was dropped. So the initial call of a fumble was overturned, and the Patriots offense stayed on the field.

In 1999, NFL Rule 3, Section 22, Article 2, Note 2 was introduced, also known as the Tuck Rule, which states:

"When [an offensive] player is holding the ball to pass it forward, any intentional forward movement of his arm starts a forward pass, even if the player loses possession of the ball as he is attempting to tuck it back toward his body. Also, if the player has tucked the ball into his body and then loses possession, it is a fumble."

Kicker Adam Vinatieri hit a 45-yard field five plays later to tie the game with 32 seconds left in regulation. The Patriots won the coin toss in overtime, choosing to receive the ball. After a 15-play drive that started at the Patriots' 34-yard line, Vinatieri kicked a 23-yarder to win the game by a score of 16-13.

Tom Brady and his career after the Tuck Rule

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

After beating the Raiders, New England defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game 24-17 to head to their third Super Bowl in franchise history. The Patriots faced the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl 36, winning 20-17 on a Vinatieri 48-yard field goal as time expired.

The Patriots quarterback won the Super Bowl MVP, going 16 of 27 for 145 yards passing with a touchdown pass to wide receiver David Patten. Brady went on to win six more Super Bowls, five with the Patriots and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season.

Had the referee upheld the initial call on the field, would the 44-year-old quarterback ever have seen the field again?

One thing is for sure, the “Tuck Rule” was a true catalyst for Brady and the Patriots. New England owner Robert Kraft certainly thinks so.

