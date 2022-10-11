"Brady tried to kick him. Everyone saw that" - NFL analyst insists QB should have been flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Falcons

During Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to be headed off the field after surrendering a huge sack late in the fourth quarter. At the time, they were nursing a six point lead.

Out of frustration and anger, it appeared that the quarterback tried to kick Grady Jarrett, who had just put him on the ground.

Former defensive lineman Chris Long believes that should have been penalized.

He told as much to Rich Eisen on his eponymous podcast when discussing the idea that the NFL has gone soft:

"And so as a rusher, I, you know, like I hate when people say, like, it's like football's turning into a pillow fight. It's. Trust me, it's not. That's right. Very. It's still very violent. Is probably- the collisions are the most violent they've ever been. We just litigate it differently. This is turning into a pillow fight. But it really is. And I know it's reactive to the to a deal to same type of thing."

Long went on to say that the penalties like the one Brady received are bad, but that it's much worse for the quarterback to try and harm someone who took him down:

"But a 45 year old man didn't get hurt yesterday. Grady has got to be really upset. And Brady adds that insult to injury. Brady tried to kick him off him. Everybody saw that. Let's not pretend we didn't see that. He's my guy. One of my old teammates, I think is a great dude. He's a competitor. Grady rolls them in and Brady tests and tries to kick him off them. You know, like. Call it what it is. And that's the penalty."

The only flag on the play was the highly controversial roughing the passer penalty that may have robbed the Falcons of a chance to go down and win the game.

Why wasn't Brady flagged for his kick attempt?

Aside from just being the greatest and arguably most protected player in NFL history, there are a few reasons why they might not have flagged the kick.

For starters, it was really just a failed attempt at a kick. It didn't really land, which probably frustrated the quarterback even more.

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Additionally, they just flagged the defender for an illegal hit, giving the Buccaneers a first down. Would they want to undo or alter that with a personal foul? Likely not.

