Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks isn't having the 2022 season that he expected with the team. The former first-round pick has 32 receptions, 534 yards and a touchdown in seven games this season. He's in his ninth season in the NFL and fourth with the Texans. However, he's been missing on the field for Houston as the team sits with a 1-6-1 record, the worst in the league.

Brandin Cooks is officially listed as 'questionable' on the Texans' final injury report ahead of their Week 10 matchup versus the New York Giants. He practiced in a limited capacity leading up to the game. That being said, the receiver will almost certainly play against the Giants as the Texans look for their second win of the season.

However, the wideout continues to express anger about his current circumstances after not being traded:

"Don't take a man's kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are gone. Crossed the line with my playing career."

Brandin Cooks @brandincooks Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹 Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹

Nonetheless, the hope for the Houston Texans was that he would return with the same concentration and work ethic he has had in the past. A source said the wrist injury that caused Cooks to be limited in practice last week won't impact his playing time this week. Cooks missed the Week 9 game versus the Philadelphia Eagles due to this injury

When is Brandin Cooks returning?

The former Oregon State star is set to return to the football field for the Texans against the New York Giants. However, the former New Orleans Saints star will not wear the letter 'C' on his uniform.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Texans’ WR Brandin Cooks, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a wrist injury, made the trip to New York and is expected to play vs. the Giants, per source. Cooks wanted to be traded before deadline but wasn’t. Texans’ WR Brandin Cooks, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a wrist injury, made the trip to New York and is expected to play vs. the Giants, per source. Cooks wanted to be traded before deadline but wasn’t.

The Texans have taken away his captaincy in response to his public and private disapproval of the team. Sources stated that the criticism came after the franchise failed to trade him at the trade deadline.

NFL Injuries: Find out about Matthew Stafford's injury update: What happened to the Rams' QB?

Poll : 0 votes