"This is bull***t. Such a joke" - Brandin Cooks reacts to Mark Ingram to Saints trade

Brandin Cooks is less than impressed with the Houston Texans organization.

The Texans have traded former Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram back to the New Orleans Saints, as per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

While the deal is yet to be formalized, the Texans are expected to get some late draft picks in return for the 31-year old. Ingram played in seven games for the Texans in 2021 but only rushed for a total of 294 yards and averaged 3.2 yards a carry.

The Saints get Ingram back, who was picked by the organization back in the first round of the 2011 draft. After his stint with the Saints, Ingram spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and then the Texans. Now Ingram is back where it all began.

He will now form a formidable tandem with Alvin Kamara. The 26-year-old Saints star took to Twitter to express his excitement over the impending deal.

Sean Peyton and the Saints want to give Kamara and Jameis Winston more help on the offensive side of the ball. While Kamara will get the majority of carries, Ingram can be used as a third-down, low-yardage running back to help take some of the pressure off Kamara.

Cooks is not impressed with Ingram trade

While Alvin Kamara is ecstatic that Ingram is heading back to the Saints, current Texans receiver Brandin Cooks is less than impressed. He made his feelings quite clear about the trade and to say he was upset would be an understatement.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Brandin Cooks @brandincooks This is bullshit. Such a joke This is bullshit. Such a joke Brandin Cooks is a locker-room leader and the type of player Houston wants to try to build around. Here’s how he feels about Mark Ingram being shipped out in a trade NFL Network reported on: twitter.com/brandincooks/s… Brandin Cooks is a locker-room leader and the type of player Houston wants to try to build around. Here’s how he feels about Mark Ingram being shipped out in a trade NFL Network reported on: twitter.com/brandincooks/s…

Having a leader in the locker room like Cooks speak out against the organization's decision-making is undoubtedly not a good look. That brings to light another potential move and this time. It involves Cooks himself.

Field Yates, an NFL Insider, took to Twitter to give details on what could happen should the Texans look to trade Cooks as well.

Field Yates @FieldYates *IF* the Texans were to make Brandin Cooks available in a trade, he’d be a valuable/realistic target for several teams because of his salary. He’s due ~$1.5M for the rest of this year. Hard to find affordable trade targets that would bring as much of an impact as Cooks could. *IF* the Texans were to make Brandin Cooks available in a trade, he’d be a valuable/realistic target for several teams because of his salary. He’s due ~$1.5M for the rest of this year. Hard to find affordable trade targets that would bring as much of an impact as Cooks could.

If that trade does go through, then the Texans will leave Davis Mills with little to no help on the offensive side of the ball. They're already struggling at 1-6 and will face the high-flying L.A. Rams up next. It could get worse for the Texans.

One thing is for sure. When you have your players voicing their displeasure to the extent Cooks has done publicly, it is not a good look for a team.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar