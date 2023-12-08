Brandon Aiyuk's girlfriend Rochelle delivers verdict on Eagles demolition

Brandon Aiyuk played a big role in the San Francisco 49ers' 42-19 win at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The wide receiver caught five passes for 46 yards and a touchdown as the West Coast's best team routed the defending NFC champions at Lincoln Financial Field. After the game, he said:

"It was super fun. It made it a bunch of fun just because the hate, you could say, between both sides, it made it super fun. And we got the dub."

Brandon Aiyuk's girlfriend Rochelle Searight later posted a TikTok video of herself miming a Beyonce song while dancing all the way to him - with the caption reading:

"The proud walk to your man after one of the biggest wins he's ever had in his football career"

Can 49ers keep Brandon Aiyuk beside Deebo Samuel? Insider responds

While there are no doubts about Brandon Aiyuk's role and production, a fan recently claimed that it was impossible for the San Francisco 49ers to have both him and fellow wideout Deebo Samuel on the roster for too long.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, though refuted him, saying that it might be difficult but not impossible:

"Look at the salary cap as more of a suggestion, rather than a rigid barrier. If the 49ers are determined and committed to retaining both players on large contracts, they are smart enough to find a way to make it happen.

"The 49ers already have picked up Aiyuk’s fifth-year option for next season with a guaranteed salary of $14.1 million. The sides can work out a multi-year extension that guarantees him more money but also provides a team with salary-cap savings for next season."

However, he foresees a minor problem:

"The problem will be arriving at the number that works for both sides. There are 13 receivers in the NFL making an average of at least $20 million per season. Aiyuk can be expected to join that group — somewhere in the mid-20 million range — with his next contract."

Nevertheless, Maiocco believes that it can be done, especially given the relatively low value of quarterback Brock Purdy's contract.