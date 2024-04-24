Brandon Aiyuk trade: 2024 NFL draft day deal still on board as AFC South teams emerge as contenders

Brandon Aiyuk has increased his production with the San Francisco 49ers during each year of his NFL career so far. He has exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons and set a new career high last year. His contributions have been crucial to the team's recent success, including two consecutive appearances in the conference championship game.

The star wide receiver is entering the final year of his contract and reportedly seeking an extension. The issue is that the 49ers may be unable to afford him after already paying several of their players top contracts. This has resulted in Aiyuk being connected to several trade rumors ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

The 49ers' next opportunity to potentially trade Brandon Aiyuk may come during the 2024 NFL draft. Trades are always common on draft day, and Aiyuk is one of the candidates who could be moved.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, "anything's possible" when it comes to the idea of Aiyuk being traded.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Expand Tweet

Most star players prefer to sign their contract extensions before risking playing out the final year of their current deals, and Aiyuk appears to be one of them. With big money already committed to other players and Brock Purdy nearing contract negotiations in the near future, the 49ers may be unable to afford the wide receiver.

Brandon Aiyuk's potential landing spots amid trade rumors ahead of 2024 NFL draft

Brandon Aiyuk

If Brandon Aiyuk is traded during the 2024 NFL draft, several teams figure to be interested. Despite playing in a loaded offense with the San Francisco 49ers, he still established himself among the most productive wide receivers last year with 1,342 yards. This makes him a potentially attractive asset for teams in need of a true starting wide receiver.

According to NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts could be among the most realistic landing spots. Both teams need an established wideout, so they could realistically be interested in making a deal.

Expand Tweet

The Colts are currently lacking another perimeter wide receiver to play across from Michael Pittman Jr. So Aiyuk could be a solution for them.

The Jaguars recently parted ways with Calvin Ridley and theoretically need a replacement. Both AFC South contenders have their sights set on a playoff appearance this year. Adding Aiyuk could help them get there.