Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors: 49ers WR stirs Steelers trade speculation with cryptic message to Mike Tomlin

While the San Francisco 49ers exercised their fifth-year option on Brandon Aiyuk, trade speculations for the 2023 Second Team All-Pro member continue. The rumors intensified when Aiyuk’s girlfriend, content creator Rochelle Searight, mentioned in a February 2024 TikTok post:

“It might be the last time we step foot at Levi’s cause we might not be here next season”

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the wide receiver from Arizona State added fuel to the fire when he tweeted:

“@CoachTomlin they saying we twins. What you think ? 👀”

Expand Tweet

It could be a valid question that doesn’t have additional meaning. But with the 49ers mired in salary cap constraints, is Aiyuk hinting at the possibility of joining Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers?

While nothing is set in stone, 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi posted:

“Sources: The Steelers have looked into 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk. He’s entering the last year of his contract. Steelers would have to execute a sign and trade. But they’ve shown interest.”

Expand Tweet

The 49ers want to secure Brandon Aiyuk on a long-term contract, especially after he tallied his second 1,000-yard season. While they will get some help via the increased 2025 salary cap, Over The Cap estimates they will already be $10 million over the projected $270 million limit.

That amount doesn’t even factor in the potential contract extensions for Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, Jauan Jennings, Talanoa Hufanga, and Deommodore Lenoir. All players mentioned will be free agents after the 2024 season.

Unless the Niners can find a way to fit everyone’s salary into the cap, they must release some players. Given his recent performance, Aiyuk is a prime candidate for transfer. San Francisco can get significant draft capital from him, whether from Pittsburgh or another team.

How much will Brandon Aiyuk’s contract extension cost?

While Aiyuk will earn $14.1 million from the fifth-year option, Spotrac estimates his market value at a $24 million annual average salary. They estimated his contract extension at four years, $96 million, after comparing his stats and age to D.K. Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, and A.J. Brown.

If a trade is finalized, the Steelers can accommodate Aiyuk’s fifth-year option. However, they must restructure some contracts to create cap room for incoming rookies from the 2024 draft.

But in 2025, Over The Cap estimates Pittsburgh’s cap space at $105.9 million. If they follow his estimated market value, that’s enough to absorb Brandon Aiyuk’s mega-extension.

From a football standpoint, pairing Aiyuk with George Pickens gives Russell Wilson and Justin Fields two solid pass-catching options that could give opposing defenses matchup problems.