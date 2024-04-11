Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors: Former teammate urges 49ers WR to join AFC East team

The future of San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk has been the topic of hot discussion as the receiver has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the NFC powerhouse.

Things have been moving rather slowly with Aiyuk's contract extension with the 49ers, which means other teams have time to try and get his ear about a possible trade.

He is likely to command a high salary from whichever team he joins, and there would no doubt be many suitors for his services. There's already one former teammate who seemingly wants Brandon Aiyuk to join him.

Current New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne posted a video on X of himself and Aiyuk when they were with the 49ers, hinting that he wants the receiver to join him in the AFC East.

With Aiyuk's uncertain future, every option is likely on the table. It is not known if Aiyuk wants to remain a 49er. If the front office keeps dragging its feet in negotiations, it will allow other teams to swoop in for the star.

Could Brandon Aiyuk really join the Patriots?

With Aiyuk heading into the last year of his rookie contract, this is the first time in his career that he can consider getting a big payday. His performances on the field have warranted it, but it remains unclear if the 49ers are willing to give him a near-top-of-the-market contract.

But could the Patriots do that?

Per Spotrac.com, Brandon Aiyuk has a market value of $24 million APY, which wouldn't put him in the top bracket of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, but it's close.

Could the Patriots afford that? And more importantly, could Aiyuk envision himself leaving San Francisco for New England?

Those are the questions he has to ask himself as he searches for a contract extension. Aiyuk has emerged as a genuine threat in Kyle Shanahan's offense, but with his future with the organization still murky, it remains to be seen where he will play his football in 2024.