Brandon Brooks injury: What happened to the Eagles G?

Brandon Brooks is a nine-year NFL player. The Philadelphia Eagles guard is in his fifth year playing for the team. Initially, the Houston Texans drafted Brooks in the third round with the 76th pick on the 2012 NFL draft.

Brooks injury

John Clark @JClarkNBCS I’m told the severity of Brandon Brooks pec injury is too hard to tell right now and they will know more after MRI tomorrow morning I’m told the severity of Brandon Brooks pec injury is too hard to tell right now and they will know more after MRI tomorrow morning https://t.co/mEA9yI1aEj

The Eagles did not release an official report about Brooks' injury. However, he left the game against the San Francisco 49ers with a chest injury.

"We're fearful of what it might be."

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after the game. He added that he was still waiting for more information before saying anything about Brooks' condition.

Brooks left in the second quarter with a chest injury. His injury could potentially be season-ending, or at least have him out for multiple weeks. If it's a torn pectoral muscle, that could be much worse.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Eagles OL Brandon Brooks is believed to have suffered an injury to his pec, source said. He’ll have an MRI to determine how serious the ailment is: Is it a full tear or just a strain? #Eagles OL Brandon Brooks is believed to have suffered an injury to his pec, source said. He’ll have an MRI to determine how serious the ailment is: Is it a full tear or just a strain?

"You can't replace those types of players. Younger guys have to step up, and we have to press on. It's terrible because Brooks is one of my best friends, he's been the best guard in the league for a long time, and he was doing well so far this season. Not having him out there is a tremendous loss for us."

RT Lane Johnson stated after the game. He also defined Brooks as "the heartbeat of this team."

Brooks injuries

A three-time Pro Bowl player, Brooks played only 16 games in three seasons (2017, 2018, and 2019).

Last year, Brooks lost the entire season with a torn Achilles. It was the second time in his career that Brooks struggled with a torn Achilles.

During the offseason, Brooks lost two weeks with a hamstring injury, and for this season's first two weeks, he has been practising in a limited fashion due to a knee injury.

In 2016, he was diagnosed with a stress-related anxiety disorder. Brooks also dealt with a dislocated shoulder in 2019.

Brooks substitute

Rookie Landon Dickerson replaced Brooks during the game.

Dickerson is a second-round 37th pick out of Alabama.

Dickerson won the CFP National Championship, the Rimington Trophy (awarded to the best C of the NCAA), and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy with Alabama in 2020.

Dickerson was also voted a Unanimous All-American and was selected First-team All-SEC.

The rookie started 11 games as a redshirt senior, but in a game against Florida, he suffered ligament damage in his right knee. Dickerson recovered faster than expected and participated in the final snap of the CFP National Championship.

