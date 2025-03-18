Brandon Graham career earnings: A look back at Eagles legend’s NFL career

On Tuesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was retiring from the NFL.

As Schefter noted on X, Graham ended up finishing his career with a Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Brandon Graham, who played 15 seasons in Philadelphia and became the longest-tenured Eagle in franchise history, announced his retirement from the NFL. Graham returned from a torn triceps muscle to play in the Super Bowl and help the Eagles win their second Super Bowl in what turned out to be the final game of his NFL career," Schefter tweeted.

The news was later confirmed by the Eagles, with the 2025 Super Bowl champions releasing a statement and several photo and video tributes on their X account.

"One of the best to ever wear the midnight green. Thank you for 15 incredible seasons, Brandon Graham. Congratulations on an amazing NFL career 👏," the Philadelphia Eagles tweeted.

Brandon Graham's career journey

Brandon Graham played college football for the Michigan Wolverines and had a successful career with the program. He was the Big Ten Most Valuable Player in 2009, a first-team all-American in 2009, a first-team All-Big Ten in 2009 and a second-team All-Big Ten member in 2008.

Graham was drafted No. 13 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2010 NFL draft.

Since being drafted, Graham has been one of the most consistent and dominant defensive players in the league and developed into a leader in the Eagles locker room. He is a two-time Super Bowl Champion and was also a second-team All-Pro in 2016 and a Pro Bowler in the 2020 campaign.

With the announcement of his retirement, Graham spent his entire 15-year career with Philadelphia. He recorded 485 total tackles, 357 solo tackles, 76.5 sacks,and 23 forced fumbles.

How much money did Brandon Graham earn in his playing career?

According to Spotrac, Brandon Graham earned $97,755,925 in his NFL career. The highest annual salary Graham took home in one year was in the 2019 season when he earned $13.5 million.

Graham has been one of the best Philadelphia Eagles players of the 2010s and has the resume and financial rewards to back up that claim.

