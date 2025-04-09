The Philadelphia Eagles created the 'tush push' in 2022, and after there was some traction of banning the play from football, former Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham called out critics begging to ban the play.

The short-yardage play that sees their quarterback Jalen Hurts take the snap under center and get pushed by a few guys in the backfield has resulted in a lot of success for the Eagles in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

This off-season, at a league owners' meeting, half of the league voted to ban the play, with the league revisiting the idea at the next meeting in Minnesota.

Appearing on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, Graham gave his thoughts on those looking to get rid of the play, calling it soft that teams are begging to get the play out of football that they can't stop.

Graham said:

"I think it's kind of I don't want to say soft, but it is. Ain't no way I will show my hand to say man. need to stop this because we can't stop it. It's like no because if everybody could do it like we know you gotta have a personnel for it first, then you gotta work the technique in practice and like we do we just got a good thing that we got going and it's like 14:40 Stop it, man. Ain't nobody got hurt on it. If anything, you come out from under the the huddle like, oh, man, I got to I got to get ready for the next one."

"But that's football. That's what we do. I mean, it's big grown men up front that you got to push. And if I'm not strong enough, it won't happen. But we got a strong goal line. And I'm sorry. It's a little soft, in my opinion, but it got to get voted. And I hate that we hear, you know, some that we created, but people don't because they don't want to see it because they can't stop it."

Brandon Graham retired this offseason after 15 seasons

Brandon Graham during St. Bonaventure v Saint Joseph - Source: Getty

Brandon Graham was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. After spending 15 seasons in Philly, Graham announced his retirement this offseason in a press conference on March 18.

Graham retired as a two-time Super Bowl champion and ended his career on top, as the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX this past February. Graham earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020 and was selected as a Second-Team All-Pro in 2016.

Brandon Graham retires with 487 tackles, 76.5 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and 11 pass deflections.

