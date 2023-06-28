Brandon Graham is apparently still frustrated with the way the Philadelphia Eagles were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs' offense had their way with the Eagles' defense, scoring a massive 38 points.

Graham refuses to give Kansas City all of the credit for that, instead blaming the field conditions for some of their defensive struggles.

Specifically, Graham believes that the Eagles would have recorded more sacks and pressures against Patrick Mahomes if the field surface in Arizona wasn't so slippery. The Eagles infamously recorded zero sacks against Mahomes after having a historically strong season pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

Here's what Graham had to say about the situation during a recent interview on a Sports Take appearance:

"You need that traction to be able to get off the block and we were slipping a lot. I don't make excuses. I just know that, that's what was being talked about, us trying to get out of our own head a little bit too. I'm telling you that O-line, they got blessed, I'll say that."

The issue is that both teams played the Super Bowl on the same surface. Many NFL fans took notice of Brandon Graham's comments and immediately went on social media to let him hear about it.

The Eagles' pass rusher was heavily criticized for apparently making excuses for simply being outplayed by the Chiefs' high-powered offense.

Here are some of the top Reddit comments about the situation:

Several fans pointed out that the slippery field was just as much of a problem, if not more, for the offensive linemen than for the defense. Regardless, both teams had to play the game on the same field, so whatever disadvantages either were facing, the other team was dealing with the same thing.

Many other fans also mentioned Brandon Graham's apparent hypocrisy. He claimed to not be one to make excuses, while immediately following the statement with an excuse.

The Eagles had criticized the San Francisco 49ers for 'making excuses' about their injured quarterbacks in the NFC Conference Championship game. Now, they have proceeded to similarly make excuses for the field conditions in the Super Bowl. It's not a good look!

Patrick Mahomes overcame an injury to win Super Bowl LVII

While Brandon Graham claims the field conditions were a disadvantage for the Eagles, the Chiefs were dealing with a different one of their own. Patrick Mahomes played Super Bowl LVII with an injured ankle. He suffered the injury in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Through much of the playoffs following the 2022 NFL season, Mahomes was noticeably limping around the field. He still powered through it and was eventually named the Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career. Now, that's the way to deal with adversity!

