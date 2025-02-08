Brandon Graham injury status: Latest update on Eagles DE ahead of Super Bowl

Brandon Graham has not played since November because of a triceps tear that ended his 2024 regular season early. He wants to return at Super Bowl LIX in what could be the last game of a storied career, but it remains to be seen whether he can play.

On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced in their final injury report that the veteran defensive end would be questionable for Sunday's game. He had been a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was a full participant on Friday:

Last week, Graham revealed that he had taken advice on injury rehab from former defensive tackle Hollis Thomas, who also tore his triceps during the New Orleans Saints' preseason camp in 2008 and was released, only to return that November:

"Hollis came back in two-and-a-half months. I was like, 'Man I'm at two-and-a-half (months) right now.'"

Other players besides Brandon Graham who might miss Super Bowl LIX

Besides Brandon Graham, two more Eagles are questionable: tight end CJ Uzomah (abdomen), who had been on injured reserve but was a full participant on all three days; and center Nick Gates (groin), who joined practice as a limited participant on Thursday after missing Wednesday.

One player has been confirmed to be out: wide receiver Britain Covey (neck), who had been a full participant across all three days after being on IR.

For the Chiefs, wide receiver Skyy Moore (abdomen) is doubtful after being a limited participant across all three days.

Both teams have until 3 pm CT on Saturday to make any last-minute roster moves, including practice squad elevations.

Brandon Graham unsure about retirement plans after Super Bowl LIX

Back in the 2024 offseason, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox announced their retirements just under a week of each other. That made Brandon Graham one of just four holdovers from the Eagles' victorious Super Bowl LII roster remaining, and he barely managed to make it halfway through the season before his season-ending injury.

And now, as he enters what he had been imagining as his last game ever, he has been having second thoughts. He said on Wednesday:

"Hey, I understand 100 percent. But let us get through this one and then we'll talk about it... I'm excited to play this last game. I don't know what the future holds. But if this is my last game, I'm going to give it everything I have."

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 pm ET on Fox.

