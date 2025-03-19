Brandon Graham's wife Carlyne sends 3-word message as Eagles DE retires from NFL after Super Bowl LIX win

Brandon Graham’s wife, Carlyne took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a message after her husband's retirement. She posted a clip that showed the family celebrating after her husband’s last football appearance at Super Bowl LIX and captioned it:

“Thank you, Philly!”

Carlyne Graham’s message came within hours of her husband announcing his retirement during a press conference at the team’s practice facility in Philadelphia on Tuesday. He read out his pre-written retirement speech and thanked everyone who was involved in his journey.

“First, I just want to say thank you to everybody," the two-time Super Bowl winner said. "I gave everything I had in this, and I don't have no regrets. That's one thing I tell the young boys – don't have any regrets.”

“To Mr. (Jeffrey) Lurie, Howie Roseman, Dom (DiSandro), and everyone in the Eagles organization, I want to thank you all," he added. "Thank you for believing in me, for sticking with me, for allowing me to call this place home for 15 years.”

Graham joined the Eagles as the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft and was with the team for 15 seasons. Despite facing challenges in the early phase of his career, he soon became a cornerstone of the team’s dominant run in the NFC. He retired as a two-time Super Bowl winner and three-time NFC champion.

Over the course of his career, Graham amassed 76.5 sacks, 485 tackles and 23 forced fumbles. He earned a Second-team All-Pro selection in 2016 and a Pro Bowl berth in 2020. He will be best remembered for his crucial strip sack on Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII that helped the Eagles secure their first Super Bowl victory.

Brandon Graham thanks former coach Andy Reid in his retirement speech

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) forcing a fumble in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII - Source: Imagn

Brandon Graham made a special mention of his former coach, Andy Reid in his retirement speech and said:

“Coach Reid, I couldn't forget about you. You were the first to bring me here, the first to look me in my eye and tell me that I belonged. That moment changed everything for me. I will always be grateful for that.”

Interestingly, Graham played his last game against Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs making it a full circle of his NFL journey. His full retirement speech is available on the Philadelphia Eagles’ official website.

Graham retires holding the Eagles' franchise record for the most games played (206) and ranks third in sacks on the team's all-time charts, only behind Reggie White and Trent Cole. Besides the management and owner of his former team, Graham thanked his teammates, coaches from his high school to the pro league, and the others who helped him through his career.

