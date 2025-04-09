Brandon Graham shares how Eagles VP Howie Roseman convinced him to walk away

Brandon Graham didn’t plan to retire this offseason, but Howie Roseman had other ideas. On the April 9 episode of the New Heights podcast, the veteran defensive end revealed that a conversation with the Philadelphia Eagles executive vice-president and general manager led him to call time on his 15-year NFL career.

Ad

Roseman emphasized the storybook nature of Graham’s exit, pushing for the longtime Eagle to go out on top. The message resonated, and Graham didn’t push back.

Graham said that Roseman asked what he wanted to do but quickly shifted the conversation by framing the decision as a perfect ending. The 37-year-old chose not to resist and accepted that it would be the right time to step away. He described feeling immediate relief following the decision.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I ain't even gonna fight it. So when I walk in, he’s like, 'BG, what you wanna do?' I say, 'Man, what you want me to do? Cause you know my heart.' He was like, 'BG, this is such a fairy tale ending, man. I can't let you, I can't let you, man. Like, you gotta go out on top.' And when he said 'fairy tale,' I was like, 'All right, Lord, I'm done, I'm done.' I didn’t even fight it after that,” Graham said on the podcast (timestamp - 9:00).

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I just felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulder when it happened,” he added.

Drafted in the first round in 2010, Graham leaves behind a legacy of consistency, leadership and historic impact. He played more games than any other Eagle in franchise history.

He led them with 9.5 sacks during the 2017 season and delivered one of the most significant plays in Philadelphia sports – his fourth-quarter strip sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII.

Ad

Before the NFL, Brandon Graham starred at the University of Michigan. He totaled 29.5 career sacks and 56 tackles for loss. He led the FBS in tackles for loss per game in 2009 and was named the Big Ten Co-MVP. He was also a 2009 Hendricks Award finalist and the 2010 Senior Bowl MVP.

Roseman, widely respected for his front-office acumen, is also heavily involved in community work. His efforts span myriad charitable organizations, including Eagles Youth Partnership, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and military outreach programs.

Ad

Brandon Graham walks away with two rings and no regrets

On March 18, Brandon Graham closed his NFL chapter. The two-time Super Bowl champ announced his retirement in a heartfelt speech that reflected on his journey, impact and legacy.

The Michigan product began by thanking the Eagles organization, teammates, coaches and fans. He made it clear: he gave everything he had and walks away with no regrets.

Ad

The 2010 first-round pick (No. 13 overall) acknowledged the challenges, growth and emotional connection he developed with the city and its people.

“First, I just want to say thank you to everybody ... already. Y’all know. I gave everything I had, everything I had in this, and I don’t have no regrets. That’s one thing I tell them young boys. I don’t have no regrets,” Brandon Graham asserted. “I didn’t know how many times I would be tested. I didn’t know how much I would grow, and I surely didn’t know how deeply I would fall in love with these fans and the team in this city. ...

Ad

“Today, as I sit here, I just want to thank God cause I know he’s the main reason, you know that was the biggest thing. I love my growth, my relationship with him, and just so much that I’ve shared with my teammates, and reflecting on a career that has meant everything to me," Brandon Graham concluded.

As he retires, Brandon Graham leaves behind 70 career regular season sacks, 11 postseason sacks and a legacy built on grit, loyalty and longevity. He exits the league as one of Philadelphia’s most respected figures, both on and off-field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.