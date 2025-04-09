Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles

Jason Kelce’s hair was one of his trademark characteristics when he entered the NFL in 2011. On Wednesday’s edition of the “New Heights” podcast, his former teammate, Brandon Graham, appeared on the show alongside his co-host and brother Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end asked Graham about his first impression of Jason.

“Well, you know what that hair,” Graham said (10:10).

Jason had long hair when he was an Eagle and he joined the team a year after Graham’s rookie season. Together, they helped Philadelphia win its first Super Bowl in franchise history in the 2017 campaign.

“That hair at the time, he had the cape on,” Graham said (0:13).

In his NFL career, Kelce was a first-team All-Pro center six times and was selected to the Pro Bowl on seven occasions. Graham was a second-team All-Pro in 2016 and got his only Pro Bowl selection in 2020.

Graham picked up his second Super Bowl with Philly last season, recording one tackle in 13 snaps as the Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. In March, Graham announced his retirement after 15 seasons, all of which were spent with the Eagles.

A big depth piece gone from Philly after Brandon Graham's retirement

While he saw limited action last season last season, Graham was a big depth piece for the team defensively that won’t be easy to replace. The Eagles had an exceptional defense in 2024, finishing first in the league in yards allowed per game in the regular season (278.4). Graham had 3.5 sacks and has dropped a quarterback behind the line of scrimmage at least once in all but two of his NFL campaigns.

Eight times in his NFL career, Graham registered five sacks or more, and he had 30 or more tackles on eight separate occasions. He was rarely Philadelphia's defensive stud to make the highlight reels, but he proved to be a consistent contributor for the team despite getting less playing time.

The Eagles were among the top two defensive units in the NFL in each of the past two seasons, allowing just 301.5 yards per game in 2022, when they made it to the Super Bowl and lost to the Chiefs.

Graham was on the list of the NFL’s top 100 players in 2021.

