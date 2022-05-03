Ex-NFL player Brandon Marshall exposes racist messages sent by rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine

Brandon Marshall took to social media to expose messages sent by rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. The former NFL wide receiver posted this message he received from the rapper, including his thoughts about his career.

The profanity ridden message reads:

"Yo to you the and the dude in the red shirt that interviewed Steve not the guy with the dreads. Suck my f*cking dick. Steve didn't know ya was belitting him and laughing at him not with him but I peeped. Suck my d*ck that's what u are where u at right now holding on to something u will never have again a career."

The rapper also said Marshall lied about Fox Sports 1 wanting him on after he retired and commented on his dreads:

"Lying about FS1 wanting u on TV after you retired ur a f*cking bum. Nobody even knows u or bring u up when they talk football u just another n*gga who made it to the league," "U should of f*cking cut ya nast a$$ dreads u would been on TV. No u just on YouTube."

The disgusting comments from Tekashi 6ix9ine are in response to an interview Marshall and former NFL running back LeSean McCoy conducted with internet personality SteveWillDoIt. SteveWillDoIt stated that he will never again work with the rapper due to the harassment he received afterwards.

He was interviewed about his involvement with helping 6ix9ine approach fellow rapper Lil Durk's doppelganger. After admitting that what he did was a major error, McCoy instructed the celebrity to hold up his fist.

No Jumper @nojumper This interview with SteveWillDoIt is why #6ix9ine is upset at Brandon Marshall and his team This interview with SteveWillDoIt is why #6ix9ine is upset at Brandon Marshall and his team https://t.co/Hvsq98oQYq

Although the YouTuber was perplexed, he did it nonetheless but wanted to know the meaning of the raised fist. Following a few laughs, he was told that he was symbolizing black power.

Marshall and his NFL Career

He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. The receiver spent the first four years of his career with the Broncos, making the Pro Bowl twice.

Overall, he had 327 receptions, 4,019 yards receiving, and 25 touchdowns. He took his talents to the Miami Dolphins for two seasons before playing for the Chicago Bears for three years from 2012.

During his time in Chicago, the receiver made the Pro Bowl twice and was an All-Pro in 2012. The receiver had 3,524 receiving and 31 touchdowns with the Bears. In his entire 13-year career in the league, he had eight seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards and four with 10+ receiving touchdowns.

In the 2014 season, Marshall and his 14 touchdowns led the NFL in the 2015 season while playing for the New York Jets.

