  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Brandon McManus's lawyer issues statement on sexual assault lawsuit, alleges defamation against NFL kicker

Brandon McManus's lawyer issues statement on sexual assault lawsuit, alleges defamation against NFL kicker

By Robert Gullo
Modified May 28, 2024 22:00 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
Brandon McManus during Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

News broke on Monday that Washington Commanders kicker Brandon McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars were being sued by two women. In the report filed by the women, McManus allegedly sexually assaulted them during the Jaguars' overseas flight to London on Sept. 28, 2023.

Following the accusation, McManus' attorney, Brett R. Gallaway released a public statement a day later, denying the accusation:

“These are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player. We intend to aggressively defend Brandon's rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are -- an extortion attempt.”
also-read-trending Trending

The lawsuit stated that McManus turned the Jaguars' Atlas Air Worldwide flight into a party. It also claimed flight attendants' personal spaces were violated and McManus passed out $100 bills encouraging them to drink and dance.

Both the victims accused McManus of grinding on them inappropriately. They're also accusing the Jaguars of failed supervision for the enviornment and are seeking $1 million in return.

Could Brandon McManus be released from the Washington Commanders following his sexual assault accusation?

Brandon McManus (#10) during Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars
Brandon McManus (#10) during Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars

While the accusation of the assault happened while he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, McManus is no longer a part of the team.

After becoming a free agent this offseason, the Jaguars didn't re-sign him. He signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Washington Commanders.

Following the incident, the Washington Commanders issued a statement:

"Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon's representation, and will reserve further comment at this time."

This situation is one to monitor as it could lead to some consequences on McManus' end if he is guilty. If guilty, McManus could be released by the Commanders and he could receive a fine by the NFL.

In a recent situation, the Buffalo Bills released rookie punter Matt Areiza who was falsely accused of gang rape by an SDSU student in 2022. He was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason after he was dropped from the suit.

McManus' NFL career began in 2013 when he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad. He played with the Denver Broncos from 2014-2022 and played last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He became a Super Bowl champion with the Broncos, as he was their kicker during their Super Bowl 50 win,

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Adam Schefter, Washington Commanders, Brett R. Gallaway, and credit Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी