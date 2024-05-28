News broke on Monday that Washington Commanders kicker Brandon McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars were being sued by two women. In the report filed by the women, McManus allegedly sexually assaulted them during the Jaguars' overseas flight to London on Sept. 28, 2023.

Following the accusation, McManus' attorney, Brett R. Gallaway released a public statement a day later, denying the accusation:

“These are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player. We intend to aggressively defend Brandon's rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are -- an extortion attempt.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The lawsuit stated that McManus turned the Jaguars' Atlas Air Worldwide flight into a party. It also claimed flight attendants' personal spaces were violated and McManus passed out $100 bills encouraging them to drink and dance.

Both the victims accused McManus of grinding on them inappropriately. They're also accusing the Jaguars of failed supervision for the enviornment and are seeking $1 million in return.

Could Brandon McManus be released from the Washington Commanders following his sexual assault accusation?

Brandon McManus (#10) during Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars

While the accusation of the assault happened while he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, McManus is no longer a part of the team.

After becoming a free agent this offseason, the Jaguars didn't re-sign him. He signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Washington Commanders.

Following the incident, the Washington Commanders issued a statement:

"Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon's representation, and will reserve further comment at this time."

Expand Tweet

This situation is one to monitor as it could lead to some consequences on McManus' end if he is guilty. If guilty, McManus could be released by the Commanders and he could receive a fine by the NFL.

In a recent situation, the Buffalo Bills released rookie punter Matt Areiza who was falsely accused of gang rape by an SDSU student in 2022. He was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason after he was dropped from the suit.

McManus' NFL career began in 2013 when he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad. He played with the Denver Broncos from 2014-2022 and played last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He became a Super Bowl champion with the Broncos, as he was their kicker during their Super Bowl 50 win,

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Adam Schefter, Washington Commanders, Brett R. Gallaway, and credit Sportskeeda.