Brandon Scherff injury update: Jaguars OL gets carted off in Week 1 game vs. Colts

The last thing teams want in Week 1 of the season is injuries, and unfortunately for Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, he didn't even make it three quarters.

In a back-and-forth game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars gave as good as they got, and it took a while to shake off a determined Colts team in a 31-21 win on Sunday.

But the sour note was an injury picked up by Scherff early in the third quarter that will have Jaguars fans nervous heading into next week's clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jaguars OL Brandon Scherff carted off with injury

Not even a minute had gone by to start the third quarter when Scherff injured his ankle, according to sports.yahoo.com. In an injury that happens often to offensive linemen, Scherff had his ankle rolled up on by Colts defender Kenny Moore.

Following the injury, the former Washington Commander was listed as questionable to return, and he was replaced by Tyler Shatley.

Exactly how bad the injury is isn't known.

Thankfully for the Jaguars, Brandon Scherff's injury didn't seem to hinder the offense that was rolling as they secured a 31-21 win to get their season started in a positive way.

Brandon Scherff contract details

In 2022, Brandon Scherff signed a three-year, $49.5 million deal, per spotrac.com. His deal includes a mammoth $30 million guaranteed, and he also had a $15 million signing bonus.

The Jaguars, who are thought to be one of the up-and-coming teams in 2023, will be sweating on Scherff's ankle injury as he's a key component of the unit that is charged with protecting Trevor Lawrence.

Scherff has a potential out in his contract in 2024 and has a $14,868,000 dead cap hit.

Scherrf, an eight-year veteran, will be hoping that his ankle injury isn't serious and that the Jaguars move to keep him out of the game was more a precaution than anything else.