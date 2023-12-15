It's like the Los Angeles Chargers' Brandon Staley is having a bad dream. First, he lost starting quarterback Justin Herbert to a season-ending injury. Then, the Las Vegas Raiders blasted off the gates with 42 points in their Week 15 Thursday Night Football encounter.

That's a total NFL teams sometimes reach after four quarters. However, the Raiders did it in just 30 minutes of action. Staley not wanting a half-time interview after the terrible beating would have been understandable. But he did speak after the first half, getting the ire of football fans.

Brandon Staley gets criticized for giving a half-time interview

Anyone on the short end of a terrible NFL beatdown has no interest in speaking with the media. They'd instead process their thoughts before having the will to express themselves. Brandon Staley went against the norm in that light by giving a half-time interview.

Staley said to TNF sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung, as shared by The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov:

“It wasn’t good enough. That wasn’t us out there. You know, did not come ready to play. You know, second half we have to fight for pride. But it’s a good group, we got to regroup at halftime, come out and try to play better in the second half.”

“Bro knows he’s finished and he kept it professional”

“What do you even say to your team at halftime let alone the reporter”

The Las Vegas Raiders scored 21 points on Brandon Staley's Chargers in the first and second quarters. Zamir White opened up the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run. After which, Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers caught touchdown passes from Aidan O'Connell.

Tucker caught his second touchdown in the second quarter, while Michael Mayer and Brandon Bolden added to the scoring fray. The Raiders finished the game with 63 points, marking the first time since 1972 that two teams scored over 60 points during one season.

As a consolation, the Chargers scored 21 points. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to prevent their fifth loss in six games. Their only victory during that stretch wasn't impressive, as they scored only six points while shutting down the New England Patriots.

Brandon Staley's seat got hotter after humiliating TNF loss

The Chargers fell to 5-9 following this 42-point loss against the division rivals. It's another setback to a once-promising season following their first playoff appearance since 2018.

But Staley and the Chargers would rather forget that postseason stint because they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars despite building a 27-7 halftime lead.

Brandon Staley took over from Anthony Lynn three weeks before Super Bowl LV. He led the Chargers to a 9-8 record in his first season and 10-7 last year. He was the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator before becoming Chargers head coach.