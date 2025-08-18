Braxton Berrios' GF, Alix Earle, draws attention in country-western style attire for Texans WR's Week 2 preseason game vs. Panthers

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, attended the preseason game of her boyfriend to cheer for him. The NFL wide receiver missed half of last season with the Miami Dolphins due to injury.Earlier this year, he signed a deal with the Houston Texans and began the preseason game earlier this month. Over the weekend, the Texans played their second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.Earle was in Texas, and on Instagram on Saturday, shared a glimpse of her look for the gameday. She shared a reel of her outfit with a caption:&quot;Sorry for the massive text . Texasssssss&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlix Earle wore a country-western style outfit. She wore red knee-length boots and a black T-shirt and denim blue shorts. She also wore a Houston Texans hat and completed her look with some jewelry and accessories.It was a good day for Braxton Berrios and the Texans last weekend. After losing to the Minnesota Vikings in their first preseason game, they won against the Panthers, 20-3.Alix Earle steals the spotlight with sweet sideline moment at Braxton Berrios’ preseason gameOn Sunday, Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend posted a few more snaps of her outing in the preseason game against the Panthers on Instagram.She shared the snaps of her romantic moment with her boyfriend with a three-word caption.&quot;worth the wait,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first snap, Earle hugged her boyfriend on the sidelines. It was followed by a picture of her having a chat with her beau. She also shared a closer look at her outfit in the post, as well as the Houston Texans’ entry videos.Before attending the preseason game, Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend was in Austin to attend a University of Texas event. She shared a few snaps of her outing with a caption:&quot;My poppi x Alix Earle internship is live 🤍 took a little trip to UT + joined #rushtok to celebrate the launch…want to meet me irl, visit poppi HQ, and glow your career with the amaze @drinkpoppi team? ✨ Check out the deets to apply in their bio! #poppipartner&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the college event, the social media influencer wore a red polka dot short dress and black sandals.The Houston Texans are gearing up for a game against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 23 in preseason before facing the Los Angeles Rams in the first week of the regular season.