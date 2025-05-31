Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle had a good time with gymnast swimmer Olivia Dunne at Miami Swim Week ahead of the weekend. The model shared a slew of pictures and videos on her Instagram account, where she has around 4.3 million followers.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne posted a snap with the SI Swimsuit model on her Instagram story on Friday. She was also joined by 2x Olympian Jordan Chiles.

Dunne shared a snap of her girls doing cheers. She only showed her hand in the picture while the other two were posing for the camera.

"Miami swim week babyyyyy," Dunne wrote in the IG story.

The Instagram story was later reshared by Alix Earle on her Instagram account.

Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle enjoys “Miami Swim Week” in sleek black swimwear with gymnast Olivia Dunne/@alix_earle

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend stunned in her stylish all-black outfit for the day. She wore a cropped black top and paired that with matching shorts.

Meanwhile, Alix Earle also shared her Miami outing snaps in a post on her Instagram account on Friday. Sharing the post, she wrote:

"swim week has begun"

Alix Earle posted a glimpse of her photoshoot in the post and also a clip of her walking on the sand. She was in Miami this week, while last month she had moved in to live with her boyfriend in his Florida city.

Her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, was playing for the Miami Dolphins until last season, but he has signed a deal with the Houston Texans for the 2025 season.

Braxton Berrios shines on the cover of Houston Magazine's 20-year celebration edition

This week, Braxton Berrios attended an event in Houston. He was featured on the cover page of the Houston Magazine on its 20th anniversary.

The NFL star graced their star-studded event on Thursday, on the 20th anniversary of the magazine, and later on Friday, he shared a picture of his cover page for the magazine along with a caption.

"Such an amazing event last night. Thank you all for coming out. Congrats on 20 years, and I'm happy to celebrate with you!!"

Braxton Berrios turns heads in Houston/@braxtonberrios

After playing two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Braxton Berrios joined the Houston Texans for the 2025 season, and during this offseason, he attended an event in Houston. Meanwhile, he is preparing to start his new season with the team. The Houston Texans will start the 2025 NFL season in a game in Los Angeles on Sept. 8.

