  Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle fulfills partner duties while visiting WR during Texans' joint training session with Panthers

Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle fulfills partner duties while visiting WR during Texans’ joint training session with Panthers

By Arnold
Modified Aug 15, 2025 14:44 GMT
Braxton Berrios&rsquo; GF Alix Earle fulfills partner duties while visiting WR during Texans&rsquo; joint training session with Panthers (Image via braxtonberrios Instagram)
Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle fulfills partner duties while visiting WR during Texans’ joint training session with Panthers (Image via braxtonberrios Instagram)

Braxton Berrios is set to play an important role for the Houston Texans in the 2025 season. The wideout has been practicing at the team's training camp, and on Thursday, his girlfriend Alix Earle dropped by to support him.

Earle shared a few pictures of the Texans' training camp session with the Carolina Panthers on her Instagram story. She also posted a picture with Berrios' Houston uniform.

Image via alex_earle Instagram
Image via alex_earle Instagram

Berrios and Earle have reportedly been dating since 2023 and were linked when they made their red carpet debut at the ESPY Awards. They confirmed their relationship in November that year.

In October 2024, while filming an episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast, Earle spilled the beans on how she met Berrios and didn't want a boyfriend at the time, before going out with the NFL star

"When I met Braxton, I literally was like, 'The last thing on earth that I want is a boyfriend,' which is why it took me so long to date him," Earle said. "So I was like, 'I don't want a boyfriend.' I was literally like, f**k that. I'm not doing it.' "
While Berrios plays in the NFL, Earle is a content creator and influencer.

Braxton Berrios inked a one-year contract with the Texans this offseason

NFL: Houston Texans WR Braxton Berrios - Source: Imagn
NFL: Houston Texans WR Braxton Berrios - Source: Imagn

Braxton Berrios will enter his eighth year in the NFL in the 2025 season. However, it will be his first season with the New England Patriots.

Berrios signed a reported one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Patriots this offseason.

The New England Patriots took Berrios in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He did not play in his rookie season due to injury when the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

New England traded Berrios to the New York Jets in September 2019. He played four seasons with the Jets.

Berrios spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins before signing for the Texans this offseason.

