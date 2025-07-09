  • home icon
  Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle heartbroken as Texas flood surpass 100 deaths

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle heartbroken as Texas flood surpass 100 deaths

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 09, 2025
It has been five days since the flood hit different parts of Texas. The flash flood has caused more than 100 people to lose their lives, with around 150 people still missing, according to the BBC. Multiple NGOs, welfare organizations, and citizens from different states came together to make their contributions towards the flood relief.

Many celebrities have used social media to spread awareness and express their emotions about the calamity. The list also included Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle. On Tuesday, Earle updated her Instagram story with a brief message expressing her heartbreaking reaction to the Texas flood.

"Sending endless prayers and love to everyone affected by the devastation in Texas right now,” Earle wrote.
Additionally, Alix Earle also revealed sharing donations towards Texas flood relief in her message. Asking fans for their contributions to help the victims of this deadly flood, the Sports Illustrated model further added:

"Sharing links to places I donated if anyone is looking to help out. The first link sends funds to organizations providing relief, recovery efforts, and flood assistance. The second link is for an animal shelter that is talking in and providing medical care to animals affected by the flooding."

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle shared heartbreaking reaction to LA immigration raids

Before making headlines for her heartbreaking reaction to the Texas flood, Alix Earle was all over the headlines last month as she spoke against the tragic impact of LA immigration raids. The SI model took to her Instagram story to share her criticism of people "leaving hateful comments" on victims of this crisis.

"Seeing what's going on in our country right now is beyond heartbreaking. Please know that I am praying for everyone directly affected," Earle wrote via her Instagram story. "If you're not - you should be thankful.... not fighting others or leaving hateful comments."

Almost a month after sharing her opinion on LA immigration raids, Alix Earle is now speaking up on helping yet another case where help is needed.

