  • Braxton Berrios' GF, Alix Earle, posts unseen romantic pics with Texans WR as couple embrace long distance [PICS]

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 31, 2025 06:30 GMT
Braxton Berrios
Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle (Image Source: Getty)

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, shared romantic pictures with her beau in a social media post. The TikTok star opened up about her long-distance relationship on Hot Mess with Alix Earle, released on Wednesday.

Alix shared an update about the podcast on the show’s Instagram handle, along with a few snaps with Berrios.

"let’s chat about my long distance relationship 💕 new episode out tmrw @ 5pm ET / 2pm PT," Alix captioned the post.
Alix Earle posted an adorable picture of her beau holding her during their vacation by the waterside. He wore a green and white checkered T-shirt and light blue pants.

It was followed by a funny photo of the couple enjoying some downtime. Alix hugged the NFL star from behind while he looked into the camera. She posted a few more romantic pictures.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have been dating for almost two years. The social media sensation often travels for her shoots, while Berrios has signed a deal with the Houston Texans ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

Earlier this year, Alix moved in with her NFL boyfriend. During the Revolve Festival in April, she opened up about the couple's busy schedule.

"We're roommates, but he's now in Houston Monday through Friday,” Alix said. “I've just been solo there for a few nights, but I travel so much that I don't even know if I'll be there that often.”
This offseason, they spent time together and enjoyed a vacation.

Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend shares a glimpse of their Saint-Tropez vacation

Earlier this month, ahead of the start of training camp, Braxton Berrios spent some time with his girlfriend, Alix Earle, on vacation in Saint-Tropez.

In a post on Instagram on July 19, the TikTok star shared a series of pictures and wrote:

"My ducks are not in a row."
In the first slide, Alix shared a snap of her resting her head on her boyfriend’s shoulder while enjoying a drink. She wore a red bodycon dress with minimal jewelry. Her boyfriend, meanwhile, donned a white T-shirt and black pants.

Alix shared a few more pictures from their vacation in the post, including one where the couple spent time on a yacht.

