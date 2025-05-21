Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle shares sister Ashtin’s rare meetup with Texans WR on post-graduation party

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, has shared some adorable pictures with her sister, Ashtin. Alix had a seemingly perfect weekend celebration, taking some time away from her busy schedule to meet her sister.

On Monday, Alix Earle shared several pictures on Instagram story, celebrating her sister's graduation from Tulane University. Earle penned a heartfelt message about the big achievement and expressed her good wishes.

"Words can’t describe how proud I am of you @ashtin 🥹 So excited for this next chapter of your life & to continue watching you blossom into this amazing woman (who is somehow cooler than everyone without trying). Forever grateful that I get to call my sister my best friend :) love you .. here she comes NY!!!!"

Braxton Berrios also joined his girlfriend at her sister's post-graduation party. Alix Earle shared a picture of the NFL pro posing with Ashtin in the post.

The newest member of the Houston Texans posed in a white shirt, which he paired with a blue blazer that had red lines on it, and he completed the look by pairing it with cream-colored pants and brown shoes.

Ashtin Earle wore a white shirt dress, and a graduation coat to celebrate the big day. Alix Earle also garnered attention in her red dress for the outing.

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix turns heads at SI Swimsuit launch party

Last week, Alix Earle attended the SI Swimsuit 2025 edition launch party in New York. She walked on the carpet in a glamorous all-black dress. She styled the beautiful dress with a golden belt and carried a matching black clutch.

Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote:

"this is how we do 🕺🏼 … best night with @si_swimsuit"

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend also featured in the 2025 edition of the renowned magazine. Earlier this month, she shared rare glimpses of her photoshoot in Jamaica for the magazine on her Instagram account.

Last month, Alix Earle also took a big step in her relationship by moving in with her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, in Florida City. She offered her fans a glimpse into their new space on her TikTok account.

Berrios is gearing up for the upcoming season. Ahead of the action, the wide receiver signed with the Houston Texans after spending the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

