Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle shows off red swimwear while “playing mermaids” on her Croatian getaway

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, is in vacation mode after featuring in the 2025 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. She also walked the runway at Miami Swim Week last month.

Ad

Last week, she stole some time from her tightly packed schedule for a vacation in Croatia. Earle posted a few pictures of her beachside getaway on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Playing mermaids," she wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Berrios' girlfriend posted a candid picture, posing with her back to the camera while sitting in a motorboat. She wore a red-and-orange shaded bikini. It was followed by a snap of her holding a baby octopus.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

However, fans were critical in the comments section of her taking the animal out of the water.

"Not the Octopus out of the water 🥺 their gills will collapse if kept out of water too long," a fan wrote.

"So cute!! But just so you know, touching marine animals will cause them distress and disseases because or PH is different than theirs…. So it will kill them," another fan said.

Ad

Fans' reaction to Alix Earle's post (Image Source: Instagram/@alix_earle)

In another snap, Earle shared a mirror selfie wearing a white top and matching skirt, along with a knitted hat and a tote bag. For accessories, she donned a gold necklace and bracelets.

Ad

Earlier this week, she shared another post from her Croatian trip with her friends.

"Girls trip 4evaaaaaaa," she wrote in the caption.

Ad

Earle shared several pictures with her friends having fun, enjoying meals and trying water activities. She posted a snap sunbathing in a white bikini, styling it with sunglasses.

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend shares glimpses of her European vacation

Last week, Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle shared a few snaps from her European vacation on her Instagram. She posted pictures of herself exploring the streets in a white polka dot off-shoulder midi dress. She styled it with red heels and kept her hair open.

Ad

"Vacay mode on," she wrote in the caption.

Ad

She shared another picture of herself in block brown heels walking toward the water in a pink skirt and a matching top. In the fourth slide, she posed in a cream-colored dress, which she styled with a matching purse.

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend has been continuously traveling over the past few weeks. After Miami Swim Week, she headed to Cannes, France, for work and then to Spain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.