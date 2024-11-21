Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle 'didn't really want a boyfriend' before dating Dolphins WR

Miami Dolphins star Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle have been dating for more than a year now. Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary and recapped intimate moments on Instagram.

However, Earle recently confessed not wanting a "boyfriend" before starting her romance with Berrios.

In Thursday's episode of the "Hot Mess" podcast, Alix Earle reflected back on her pre-relationship days and how she was in denial of dating Braxton Berrios. Earle expressed how, when she started seeing Berrios, she was in a huge dilemma about going official about her relationship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Opening up about the same, she said:

"We were talking for nine months before we officially were like, label on it. Dating, committed and partially. That was my fault because I was in a little bit of denial. I was like, 'I don't really like him or not. I don't really want a boyfriend.' Like, I just am not going to do this. Like, I really don't want a boyfriend. I was so dead set on like, 'I don't want a boyfriend.' And then, I was hanging out with him everyday." (1:01:20)

Trending

Alix Earle further recalled sharing her dilemma with Braxton Berrios and how welcoming he was about her issues. Sharing details of Berrios' reaction, Earle further added:

"Honestly, with Braxton, that was the first time that I just told him, ‘I really like hanging out with you.' I was like, ‘I'm just kind of stressed about like this label. I don't know why I feel like it's going to, like, mentally stress me out or like change something in my mind and I don't want it. Like things are going so well.' And he was like, ‘Okay, well, you just let me know when you're ready, I'm here.’"

Alix Earle revealed the life lesson she gained from dating Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle later went official with her relationship and successfully completed a year into her romance with him recently. In last Thursday's episode of her podcast, Earle shared a valuable life lesson that she learned from dating the Dolphins wide receiver.

"You don't need to change around your dreams and aspirations for a guy. I think that's a really big thing that I've learned dating Braxton because we both have such busy schedules and especially me. I'm bopping around all over the place and he could be such a di**head and be like, 'I don't want you to do this. I don't want you to do that,'" Earle said.

"He doesn't do that and he knows that he wants me to be as successful as I can be. He doesn't want to hold me back from doing what I want to do and what I'm passionate about and I think that's really important in a partner is, you want to push each other to follow your dreams and be the best versions of yourself," Earle further added. (35:33)

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle met at a party. During last week's "Hot Mess" podcast, Earle revealed having gone "crazy" following her first meeting with the Dolphins wide receiver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.