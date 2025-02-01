  • home icon
  Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle was 'embarrassed' over 10-hour TikTok ban

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle was 'embarrassed' over 10-hour TikTok ban

By Shanu Singh
Modified Feb 01, 2025 17:49 GMT
TikTok's 10-hour ban on Jan. 18 was among the most controversial topics recently, which attracted massive criticism, especially from influencers. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios' influencer girlfriend Alix Earle recently recalled being "embarrassed" about it.

In Thursday's episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast, Earle talked about the ban and how she found the action quite embarrassing.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I just want to address it okay because I am embarrassed," Earle said (11:28). "I'm not embarrassed because I don't regret it if the app didn't come back. I wouldn't regret it but the fact it came back so fast. I was like, ‘Are you joking me? What kind of stunt was this? Like you really played with my emotions.’ But like it it just made me annoyed.
"So as I was crying, although it was a little dramatic, I was like ‘you know what I'm going to like to show them cuz I want everyone to feel like a part of this and I want them to know how much I care about them’. And then the app came back 10 hours later and I'm like, ‘Really?’"

Alix Earle recalled one bad habit she could not tolerate having in Braxton Berrios

During the Jan. 23 episode of the "Hot Mess" podcast, Alix Earle opened up about one habit her boyfriend Braxton Berrios has that she cannot tolerate. She admitted that the habit could have turned "things differently" in her relationship.

"I think about it at times, like Braxton he drinks his water and it's quiet," Earle said (32:21). "But like some people, it must be like the anatomy, make a really loud noise. And like for me, I don't know if I'd be able to date him. Like now if he started gulping, I wouldn't break up with him. But like in the beginning it would make things different."

On the same episode, Earle also revealed that she would have broken up with Berrios if he had a secret TikTok account.

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
