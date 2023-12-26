Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle levels up gameday fit with customized Hot Mess x Dolphins jacket

Alix Earle is known for documenting her Miami Dolphins' gameday outfits while supporting her boyfriend Braxton Berrios. Now, the TikTok star and podcast host has a new custom jacket to sport on gameday.

The Hot Mess host posted photos of a new custom-made Miami Dolphins jacket that was gifted to her by Sephora. The jacket has Earle's name on the front and "Hot Mess" - a reference to her podcast - on the right sleeve. The back of the jacket reads "Berrios" and is accompanied by his number 0.

Earle received a custom Miami Dolphins jacket as part of a brand partnership.

Sephora also gifted Alix Earle an assortment of some of their hair and facial products, which were also visible in the photo. For those wondering how much a similar jacket would cost - a Miami Dolphins bomber jacket, without the personal customization, retails for about $119.00 online at Jacket Experts.

Alix Earle celebrated her birthday with epic 'Casino' themed celebration

Alix Earle celebrated her 23rd birthday just days before the holidays kicked off. Braxton Berrios surprised her with a romantic, quiet birthday celebration for just the two of them.

Earle also threw quite the celebration for her big day, having all her friends around. Her birthday celebration channeled her inner Sharon Stone from the iconic movie, 'Casino'.

The TikTok star posted photos of herself, dressed in a long, gold, sheer Retrofête gown and her hair curled similar to Stone's in the movie where she played 'Ginger McKenna'. She also included some elbow-length gloves to complete the entire classic look.

Earle re-enacted Stone's dice roll at one of the tables in the casino. However, she wrote in her Instagram post, she didn't feel she did it nearly as great.

The social media star also shared additional photos of her friends joining in on the fun. Earle also mentioned that she wasn't a big winner at the tables during her time at the casino. The celebration took place at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

