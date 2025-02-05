Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle shares Dolphins WR's response to engagement prank

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios is supportive of his girlfriend, Alix Earle. Alix, who is popular on TikTok, played a prank about getting engaged, which had her millions of followers talking. But Braxton was fully on board with the joke.

In an interview with E! News, Alix explained that the prank came from the funny posts people were making on TikTok before it was briefly banned in January. She said:

"It was just a fun joke because everyone was posting these outlandish things with TikTok being banned."

When Alix asked Braxton about the idea, he was excited.

"I asked Braxton and he was like, ‘Oh my god, go ahead post it. That's so funny. He was in on it," Alix confirmed. "He wasn't shocked," Alix added.

The post got people curious, especially when Alix told her followers to check her Instagram for the big news. After TikTok was restored, Alix was surprised by all the questions she received about the prank.

"I'm like, 'Maybe I shouldn't have put that up," she added.

Though the prank got some fans wondering about their future, Alix and Braxton aren't thinking about getting engaged yet.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle reportedly started dating in February 2023. They met at a party in Miami and began spending time together before officially announcing their relationship in November 2023.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle will watch Super Bowl 59 together

Even though Braxton Berrios had a tough 2024 season with a knee injury and the Miami Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs, he and his girlfriend, Alix Earle, are excited for Super Bowl 59.

They’re ready to enjoy the big game in New Orleans, where Alix’s sister, Ashtin Earle, will join them to watch the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It's honestly perfect that it's in New Orleans this year," Alix told E!.

"I'm very excited. Super Bowl weekend is always so much fun," she added.

Interestingly, Alix is also helping fans recover after the Super Bowl.

On February 10, she’s teaming up with Carl’s Jr. to give away special Hangover Burgers.

