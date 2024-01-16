Braxton Berrios and the Miami Dolphins have ended their 2023-24 season in embarrassing fashion, suffering a 7-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

The Wild Card game was already notorious for the absurdly low temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium. Then, the defending Super Bowl champions stifled the visitors' offense, sacking Tua Tagovailoa twice and holding Tyreek Hill to a paltry five catches for 62 yards and a single touchdown.

Berrios did not do too badly in the game, covering 69 yards on three kick returns. However, it was his girlfriend Alix Earle who copped most of the mockery after posting this short clip on TikTok:

Their comments can be seen below:

Braxton Berrios discusses former coach Bill Belichick's departure from Patriots

Unless anyone is still aware, Braxton Berrios has spent his entire career so far in the AFC East.

Before joining the Miami Dolphins, he played for the New York Jets, where he made an All-Pro selection as a kick returner. However, he began his career with the New England Patriots, where he won his only Super Bowl as a rookie despite never playing a game.

And with the recent announcement that Bill Belichick would be parting ways with that team after a very fruitful 24 seasons, Berrios will miss him somewhat. Speaking to reporters last week, shortly after practice for the Wild Card game had concluded, he said he missed their tenure together:

"It's gonna be really weird. Obviously, you know, they're kind of synonymous. I mean, just talking, (he) can go on a rant about the history of the NFL and the lineage of coaches and GMs. (He) was truly incredible.

"Like, being in that room, hearing what he had to say and learning from him, and the way that he prepared every week was incredible. It was truly a really cool experience. I learned so much about the game of football and the way it should be played when I was there."

In related news, the Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday that they had interviewed Belichick. The Falcons, who most notably blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots at Super Bowl LI, had fired Arthur Smith after a third consecutive 7-10 campaign last week.