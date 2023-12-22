Braxton Berrios pampers girlfriend Alix Earle with Christmas shopping at Bottega Veneta

TikTok sensation Alix Earle finally made her relationship with Braxton Berrios official last November, eight months after she went on a sushi-making date night. She confirmed it when Alex Cooper asked her if she had a boyfriend during a live Call Her Daddy podcast episode.

Finally, Berrios isn’t just an “NFL man” anymore, as Earle mentioned in some of her online posts. The Dolphins wide receiver treated his girlfriend to shopping at a Bottega Veneta store in Miami.

Braxton Berrios bought Alix Earle a big Christmas present

Earle posted a TikTok video with the caption, "Santa's sack is fattttt.” The six-second video features Braxton Berrios carrying a giant red and white Bottega Veneta shopping bag. Alix Earle also placed the caption “Christmas shopping is going well” in the video.

Berrios and Earle are the only ones who know what's inside the bag. It's also unclear whether they shopped at Bottega Veneta's Design District location or Bal Harbour in Miami Beach. Berrios also carried a black Chanel shopping bag in addition to the large bag.

Braxton Berrios signed a $3.5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins ahead of this season. That includes a $1.5 million signing bonus and $1.5 million in base salaries. The bonus is often given as a lump sum, while the salary is divided per game.

Thus, Berrios earns an estimated $88,235 per game before taxes. That’s still a lot of money for shopping, considering that the median annual income in Berrios’ age bracket is $52,396, per Forbes Advisor.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle are celebrating a fantastic 2023

Berrios and Earle have several reasons to celebrate this Christmas. His team, the Dolphins, is 10-4 after a 30-0 Week 15 shutout against the New York Jets. He had a 12-yard catch in that game.

Meanwhile, Earle can devote more time to her content development business now that she has completed her degree at the University of Miami. Last August, she started an eponymous prize for students at Allan Herbert Business School.

Earle was also named on this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Meanwhile, her Hot Mess podcast briefly topped The Joe Rogan Experience as the top podcast in the Spotify charts.

She has grown her empire by posting TikTok videos since February 2020. She built a following through her Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos, wherein she does her makeup while tackling specific topics.

Alix Earle has over six million TikTok followers and earns around $40,000 to $70,000 on a sponsored video.