Braxton Berrios sends love as girlfriend Alix Earle wears $2000 Versace, Tory Burch outfit

Is Braxton Berrios one of the luckiest NFL players today? The Miami Dolphins wide receiver and returner and Alix Earle were first hinted to be together during the offseason, but they did not become a couple until much later. Since then, they have been very open about their relationship, posting images and films of themselves on social media.

Most recently, the TikTok star co-hosted Chapter X, a business life event, with Miami mayor Francis Suarez, lawyer Kevin Yorn and TV producer/entrepreneur Desrree Gruber.

For the occassion, Earle wore a silver short-sleeved Tory Burch dress and $2,000-worth black Versace high-heeled shoes.

Berrios, of course, was part of the occasion, sharing the post in his Instagram stories:

Braxton Berries accompanies Alex Earle to Chapter X

That comes shortly after Earle discussed her boyfriend's role in her TikTok channel in an interview with fashion and lifestyle magazine Nylon:

"He has been super supportive, and I know this world can be very different in terms of what I’m doing for work, and it does take patience at times, but he gets it, and he supports it; he always gives me time."

Braxton Berrios among Miami Dolphins players dominating Pro Bowl fan vote

The Miami Dolphins have had a massive two-season turnaround under Mike McDaniel, and Braxton Berrios is among those who have benefitted.

Despite not playing as many offensive snaps as fellow wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, he has been an important piece for the franchise as the face of its special teams. He has returned 28 kickoffs for 268 yards and 17 punts for 150 yards this seson.

That puts Braxton Berrios in prime position to clinch his first Pro Bowl appearance. On Wednesday, the NFL released the results of the first round of voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl. Berrios was among nine Dolphins who led their respective positions, his being return specialist.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the top choice among all players and quarterbacks, with 59,680 votes. The other leaders are as follows:

RB Raheem Mostert

FB Alec Ingold

WR Tyreek Hill

OT Terron Armstead

CB Jalen Ramsey

LS Blake Ferguson

ST Duke Riley

Fans can vote until Christmas. Players and coaches wil take their turn four days later. Rosters will be announced on Jan. 3.