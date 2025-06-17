“Break 10 secs then talk”: NFL fans react as Tyreek Hill fires shots at Noah Lyles for cancelling race with Dolphins WR citing "personal reasons"

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill took a dig at Noah Lyles after the Olympic sprinter backed out of their NYC foot race due to "complications" and "personal reasons."

On Tuesday, Hill tweeted a classic 'Simpsons' meme, with Lyles' face photoshopped onto Homer's body, suggesting that the sprinter was hiding from him after the wideout did a 10.15-second 100-meter dash at the Last Chance Sprint Series.

"@LylesNoah after seeing me run the 100m last weekend," Hill tweeted.

Ty Hill @cheetah LINK . @LylesNoah after seeing me run the 100m last weekend

Fans on social media responded to Hill's jibe, with some pointing out Lyles has done 100 metres sprints in under 10 seconds.

"Break 10secs then talk," one tweeted.

Bert @BarrettBrook LINK Break 10secs then talk.

"He ran a 9.78 in the Olympics," another added.

"He is on record running it half a second faster," a third commented.

Meanwhile, others backed Hill and supported his claim.

"Literally, he’s scared of the competition," one added.

"Cook him Cheetah," a user tweeted.

"He’s afraid to lose to you aka 'cheetah,'" another commented.

The rivalry between Hill and Lyles began over a year ago when the latter won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Lyles later said he could outrun Hill, one of the fastest NFL players in history and challenged him to a race.

The trash-talking between the two athletes kept going back and forth until they agreed to race this weekend. However, it appears that the highly anticipated race between Hill and Lyles will not take place this weekend.

Noah Lyles explains reason behind pulling out of race with Tyreek Hill

NFL: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill - Source: Imagn

Noah Lyles was at the Sport Beach event in Cannes, France, when he announced that he would be cancelling his race with Tyreek Hill.

“We were very deep into creating the event,” Lyles told reporters. “In fact, it was supposed to happen this weekend. Unfortunately, there were some things, complications, personal reasons that it just didn't come to pass, but we were full on.

“We were going to shut down New York's Times Square and everything, it was going to be a lot of fun."

Since Hill won't be racing Lyles this weekend, he can focus on his fitness ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The wideout has been linked with a trade away from the Miami Dolphins this offseason, but it remains to be seen whether a move materializes before the start of next season.

