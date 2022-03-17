Aaron Rodgers will earn $150.8 million over the next 3 years; breakdown of historical contract

After his latest deal, Aaron Rodgers will likely be a Green Bay Packer for life. The 38-year-old's future was a hot topic in the media before the reigning MVP announced that he was staying with the NFC North franchise.

With Green Bay in salary cap trouble, many did not know exactly what the financial side of the quarterback's new deal would look like. Well, now we know.

According to NFL insider Mike Florio, Rodgers will get very handsomely paid over the next three seasons. This year, $40.8 million is fully guaranteed as a roster bonus, and just $1.15 million will be the 38-year-old's base salary, which provides relief for the franchise to sign pieces to put around Rodgers.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: The Aaron Rodgers contract numbers are in. What did we learn? The #Packers QB committed to at least two seasons, maybe more, and he'll earn $62M per year over the first two new years. $50M per year over the first three. Big money. From @GMFB: The Aaron Rodgers contract numbers are in. What did we learn? The #Packers QB committed to at least two seasons, maybe more, and he'll earn $62M per year over the first two new years. $50M per year over the first three. Big money. https://t.co/X7NlB4wcgz

After that, however, it gets interesting. In 2023, the Packers quarterback will have a base salary of $59.465 million, which is fully guaranteed and will likely have implications on who the Packers can keep and who they will have to move on.

Green Bay doesn't get much relief in 2024 either, with the reigning MVP slated to have a base salary of $49.25 million guaranteed at signing, starting at the outset of the new league year in 2024.

With the 38-year-old having such a low cap hit this season, the Packers will likely be able to massage the salary cap to keep some of their star players. However, from 2023 to 2024, their star quarterback will take up a lot of the salary cap.

Aaron Rodgers under pressure in 2022

The Packers will want a Super Bowl or two over the next couple of years.

He has been arguably the best quarterback in the last three years. He has led Green Bay to consecutive 13-3 seasons (13-4 this year, only played half of the Packers' final regular-season game).

Having been the NFC's number one seed for back-to-back seasons, only to fail against Tom Brady and the Bucs in 2020 and Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers last year, both in the NFC Championship Game, the reigning MVP needs a second Super Bowl ring.

The knock on the 38-year-old is that he came unstuck in the playoffs for all his outstanding work in the regular season. This is not good enough for a franchise paying him what they are.

Season 2022 is looming large for Rodgers and the Packers. Will the 38-year-old be able to cash in and hoist the Lombardi Trophy for just the second time? We will wait with anticipation.

Edited by Piyush Bisht